Tensions rise between the White House and CDC as Birx critiques virus tracking

The 9th week outbreak of coronavirus is causing tensions between the White House and leading national public health agencies. In interviews with CNN, senior administration officials in Washington, heads of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, how quickly the United States is re-opening antitrust policy and hostility between the White House and the CDC, and how the government is tracking data on the virus.

In particular, the Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birks, was very critical of the CDC, saying at the last meeting that she was bored by the agency, two senior administration officials said. Birks believes that the process of collecting CDC data on coronaviruses is outdated, causing inaccurate and delayed numbers of both virus cases and deaths.

Birks expressed concern at recent Task Force meetings where a source close to the Task Force said that at least one conversation between her and CDC Director Robert Redfield was hot. Birks and Redfield have known each other for decades thanks to their work on HIV research.A source close to many officials and a task force said that Birks defended Redfield against her peers earlier this year against erroneous CDC sets, but her voice has changed somewhat in recent weeks.

There was considerable tension between the White House and the CDC regarding guidelines for reopening the country.

Last week, Redfield administration officials were forced to apologize after the media revealed a draft CDC guidelines to reopen America. The 68-page document presents a detailed approach to how countries, businesses and individuals can safely return to normal and is much more stringent and detailed than the White House’s own road map, as stated in the CNN review.

On Thursday, the CDC published updated guidelines for just 6 pages of graphics titled “Decision Trees”. After spending countless hours on draft guidelines, Dr. Birks said they were asked to do so, and two senior CDC officials told CNN that the White House had now decided to stop in favor of the 6-page format. This only led to the growing frustration of Birks at the CDC.

The tension between Birks and CDC was first reported by the Washington Post.

A senior administration official told CNN that simplified guidelines should not lead Redfield or the CDC to the White House, because the overall national strategy is not always on the table.

“There is no point in having a cinema in rural Tennessee with zero COVID cases within the same limits as the New York theater,” said the official.

However, the limited guidelines that connect the Birks dirt to Redfield have highlighted many bosses, including the Birks level at the White House, especially at Trump’s.

Although the president has publicly rebuked the country’s best infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, he still fully supports Birks, according to CNN officials. “She is charming and listens to him. Unlike Fauci and several others, she found a way to stop his bad ideas without slowing him down, “one senior administration official said. The president has expressed his opinion on several occasions how much he thinks Birks is “very clear he has an ear,” said the official.

Since Birks first joined the task force as a coordinator, the senior management of the CDC who spoke to CNN had serious doubts about her.

A senior official who had known about Birks since he was director of the global HIV / AIDS department at the CDC in 2005-2014 said that Birks has always “liked to be in the foreground.”

“Debbie Birks has been leaving for Debbie Birks from the beginning of her role in the White House,” said the official.

In interviews with CNN over the past few weeks, CDC officials have expressed frustration that Birks has not done much to correct some of Trump’s misinformation during several press briefings on the coronavirus. “As a scientist, when you stand before everything, this does not affect your credibility,” said the same officer, interpreting the views of CDC officials on Birks.

Nevertheless, Birks’ criticism of the CDC data collection system does not seem justified. According to medical industry sources familiar with the CDC system, it has several disadvantages in tracking coronavirus, including inability to track symptoms in real time.

In some cases of flu-like illness, primary care physicians who see patients may not receive and process information through the CDC for a week – making contact almost impossible. In addition, these sources note that state departments of public health are still using outdated technologies, such as faxes, to send information.

As of May 16, CDC data still indicate 60,299 deaths and were last updated May 15, but the number of deaths in CNN in the US, driven by data from Johns Hopkins University, is over 87,000.

CDC said states will report at different rates. Currently, 63% of all deaths in the US are reported within 10 days of death, but according to the agency, there is a significant difference between states.

“It’s part of the problem. We don’t know how far behind it, but there is definitely a delay, “a CDC official told CNN.

CDC is working on a large data modernization program to “improve the system,” primarily by allowing state and local health services to collect real-time electronic data, federal officials said.

The official said that the system that will help digitize data using advanced technologies will not work until the end of the year.