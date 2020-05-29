The app uses science and tradition to warn African farmers about drought

To help farmers prepare for the impacts of climate change, Kenyan computer scientist Mutoni Masinde designed the mobile platform IT. Name Information Technology and Indigenous Knowledge, and the platform sends farmers ’drought instructions via an app or SMS message.

Although it uses climate data, Masinde says most African farmers are well-connected with traditional knowledge, which can also be used to formulate the expectations of the platform.

“I grew up with one [Kenyan] I have noticed that there is no science to tell the village and most farmers [them] When to plant, “Masinde told CNN Business.” They look at insects, they look at animal behavior and they make a decision, ‘I think it will rain in two weeks’ time. “

ITIKI employs young people in farming communities to collect photos and updates about animal behavior and native vegetation, including tree flowering. They summarize their results in the ITIKI app and ITIKI collects this information from local weather stations for data weather forecasts for months.