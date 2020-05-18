The Bayern Minnow Union overthrew Berlin on the start of the Bundesliga reunification

The Polish international scored in the 40th minute opener from the penalty spot as the Bavarian giant won 2-0 on Sunday, his 40th season in just 34 league and cup matches for Bayern.

French defender Benjamin Paward finished second in the 80th minute, with Bayern four points clear of Borussia Dortmund on Saturday to reopen the Bundesliga Saturday after a two-month hiatus, 4-0 winners over Schalke.

One of the talking points of Union Berlin’s stellar performances this season was the shocking home wins over title contenders Dortmund and Borussia Mెన్nchengladbach, before the league was stopped by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern was expected to feel the heat in front of a crowd of 22,000 on the exclusive Alten Foerstery grounds, but with the match cleaned behind closed doors and the same sterile atmosphere that other matches had initially found, it proved easy for the league leader.