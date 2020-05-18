The Bayern Minnow Union overthrew Berlin on the start of the Bundesliga reunification

The Polish international scored in the 40th minute opener from the penalty spot as the Bavarian giant won 2-0 on Sunday, his 40th season in just 34 league and cup matches for Bayern.
French defender Benjamin Paward finished second in the 80th minute, with Bayern four points clear of Borussia Dortmund on Saturday to reopen the Bundesliga Saturday after a two-month hiatus, 4-0 winners over Schalke.
One of the talking points of Union Berlin’s stellar performances this season was the shocking home wins over title contenders Dortmund and Borussia Mెన్nchengladbach, before the league was stopped by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bayern was expected to feel the heat in front of a crowd of 22,000 on the exclusive Alten Foerstery grounds, but with the match cleaned behind closed doors and the same sterile atmosphere that other matches had initially found, it proved easy for the league leader.
Union Berlin started brightly to force some early openings, but then Bayern’s superior quality dominated the Hansie Flick team to control and take over the game.
Bayern were thought to be headed by Thomas Mueller, but his 17th-minute attempt was dismissed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for offside.
The breakthrough came after union defender Neven Subotic lashed out Leon Goretzka for accepting the penalty, which could have been easily replaced by the deadly Lewandowski.
It was his 26th league goal of the season and took the sting altogether from the home side, which offered little in return as top goal scorer Sebastian Anderson put him on the bench until the closing moments.
Almost a training exercise for Bayern in the second half, the superb pitcher Joshua Kimmich closed the game with a fine header from the corner and briefly hugged David Alaba against the new guidelines, which he celebrated his third goal of the season.
This is a far cry from the frightening atmosphere that greeted other visiting teams this season, with only a maximum of 300 people, mainly players, officials and media allowed in the stadium.
Bayern stalwart Mueller admits that a shortage of union fans has helped his side. , ”He said.
Before the match, the police were patrolling the woods near the grounds to stop the crowd, and the nearby Copenic train station was quiet, in contrast to the usual bustling scenes on matchday.
While the new sanctions have kept audiences away from the cold, television coverage of the reintroduction startup has attracted record audiences to Sky Germany.
According to specialist website DWDL.de, Saturday’s round of matches attracted over six million viewers, more than double the normal number after a two-month hiatus.
Earlier Sunday, Mainz had to defend a valuable point from two goals in a 2-2 draw at Cologne.
Leave a Comment