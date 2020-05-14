The Black Light experiment shows how quickly a virus like Kovid-19 spreads in a restaurant

In the video, 10 people enter the restaurant and one is identified as “infected”. Each participant will go about the buffet as usual, not consider potential contamination.

At the end of the video, participants will be placed under illuminated black lights where the “infection” spreads.

The substance used to refer to microorganisms is food, utensils, and platters, and can also be seen on the faces of the participants.

Here is what experts say Although these types of experiments are not new, John Nichols, a clinical professor of pathology at the University of Hong Kong, says they are demonstrating how quickly the virus spreads, especially if the hands do not wash. “What the video shows is that it spreads to surfaces and people very effectively,” Nichols told CNN, “and I think it really highlights the need for what people say about hand hygiene to stop the spread of the disease.” However, Nichols says the situation is “insidious” because it only emphasizes touch. Kentaro Iwata, an infectious disease expert at Cobb University, agreed. “This experiment illustrates the possibility of spreading through the introduction. It is not proof of what happened, so the difference between what can happen and what should happen is obvious,” Iwata told CNN. But experts say the experiment is a good way to show the importance of both hands washing. As for science, Nicholas said it would be more effective to watch an experiment where the “infected” person washed their hands for five and then ten seconds. “So there is some sense in how common people wash their hands to reduce the incidence of infectious diseases,” says Nichols.

