The black professor said he was ‘not wanted in Vermont’ by white people

Two white men flagged down a black professor driving in Vermont with New York license plates and told him to leave the state, which police are investigating as a “partisan-related incident.”

An unidentified professor was driving with his 11-year-old son in Hartford last Friday when two “unknown vehicles” approached and flagged down at 10am. NBC News reported.

The professor, who owns property in the state, is a driver in the police force, a white man who “told him he didn’t want it in Vermont and was leaving,” the report said.

He told police there were “significant racial interactions,” but he was able to ease the situation and escape. Police said the man feared for the physical safety of himself and his son during the exchange.

State police officials have condemned the apparent hate incident.

“People in Vermont don’t have to worry about hate crimes anytime soon. When we come together to deal with the unprecedented situation that affects all of our communities,” Colonel Matthew T Birmingham State Police said in a statement.

The governor of Vermont, Phil Scott, said he had spoken to the victim and had “no tolerance” for hate crimes in the state, NBC reported.