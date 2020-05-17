The Brazilian Supreme Court allows an investigation into President Bolsonaro

The decision puts pressure on Bolsonaro, who is managing the coronavirus pandemic and firing on the mounting financial crisis.
Bolsonaro’s accusations that the prominent anti-corruption crusader Sergio Moro is stepping down as justice minister last week.
Moro’s departure follows the decision of Bolzonaro as head of Brazil’s federal police, which Moro described as “political interference” in an area where the Ministry of Justice said it should be regulated.
At a news conference, Morrow said the only reason Bolsonaro wanted to appoint a new chief of police would be to replace him with an influence.
“The President has said more than once that he can get in touch personally, he can call directly, he can get information from anyone, he wants intelligence reports,” he said.
Without giving details, Moro said the change came as Borosonaro was “concerned about the cases pending before the Supreme Court.”
Morrow denies signing an official bulletin announcing the removal of the police chief – or even any knowledge.
The President condemned the mistake
The Brazilian Attorney General has asked the Supreme Court to launch an investigation into allegations of obstruction of justice for Bolsoనాaro, and Justice Selso de Mello gave the green light to the investigation late Monday. De Mello said federal police have 60 days to look into the matter.
In a news release from De Mello, the President also said that “the authority of the Constitution and the laws of the Republic are not beyond it.”
Bolsonaro denied any wrongdoing and called Moro a “liar.”
“He talked about my ‘political involvement’ in the federal police. If I can replace a minister, why can’t I replace a federal police director? He said he had never asked for specific information about the ongoing investigation, but had been asked to step down as chief of police.
Brazilian people across the country were pots and horns in protest against Bolsoనాaro and many saw it as an act of forcible eviction of Moro.
Morrow resigned a week after Bolzonaro sacked his health minister. They repeatedly clashed over Brazil’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, and Bolzonaro insisted that the restrictive measures promoted by the minister would cause more harm than the virus. The Brazilian economy is now expected to shrink by 5% this year, according to the World Bank.
Bolsonaro’s support for the pandemic has waned, but according to a poll conducted by DataFoha after Moro’s departure, 33% of Brazilians still think he is “doing a good job”, compared to 38% who think he’s doing a “terrible job”. Or 26% who think his performance is average.
On Tuesday, Bolsonaro appointed Andre Mendonca as the country’s new justice minister. Mendonca is a lawyer who has held the position of Solicitor General of the Union and formerly Attorney General of Brazil.
Bolzonaro appointed Alexander Ramagem, head of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency, as the new Federal Police Chief.
