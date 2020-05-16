The CDC director estimates 100,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths by June 1

A senior official of the American Heart Association said on Friday that the coronavirus is not flu-like and that continuous comparisons are misleading.

Kovid-19 is new, people are not immune, there is no vaccine to prevent it, and there is no good treatment for infection, Dr. Eduardo Sెnchez said in a comment on the American Heart Association website.

Additionally, the new coronavirus is in many ways more dangerous, Sanchez said.

“Kovid-19 is more contagious,” he writes.

“Both diseases spread from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes,” he said. “Available data indicate that SARS-CoV-2 is more effective than influenza. It spreads easily and consistently, which means it passes from person to person without stopping. “

Despite constant indications of how many people die from seasonal influenza each year, Kovid-19 kills more people faster, said Sanchez, chief of the American Heart Association’s Center for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 24,000 to 62,000 flu deaths occur during the 2019-2020 flu season (October 1, 2019 to April 4, 2020). Flu is not a reportable disease in most parts of the country because it is a wide range, and this estimate is derived from a mathematical model based on a flu-associated hospital, ”he wrote.

Kovid-19 deaths are numbered individually, Sanchez noted. The University of Johns Hopkins said more than 86,000 people died from Kovid-19 in the US, and they died within just three months.

“Our understanding of the virus is growing rapidly, but so far, COVID-19 poses a greater risk to public health than the flu,” says Sanchez.