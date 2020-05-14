The clothing store cuts ties with ‘Southern Charm’ star Catherine Dennis

“Southern Charm” star Catherine Dennis was fired as a brand ambassador for a South Carolina clothing store earlier this week after she was accused of sending racist messages to activist Mika Gadsden.

“As a minority-owned business, Gwynn and our employees are dedicated to serving all members of our community. Catherine Dennis comments and statements to Tamika Godsen [sic] Do not reflect the values ​​of Gwynn Brand. Her previous affiliation as a brand ambassador was on a periodic and contract basis. We stand in solidarity with people of color and with causes that fight to end injustice, ” Mount Pleasant of Gwyn Wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Bravo star on Twitter exchanges with Gadsden on Twitter Monday over the “Trump Boat Parade” of local businesses in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Dennis controversy quickly became racially insensitive on whether supporting President Trump made her racist. According to BuzzFeedDennis sent out 28 messages to Gadsden, sending the monkey emoji and calling her “Psycho.”

Dennis soon admitted “Using monkey emoji … is offensive.”

“From the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I have hurt. Even though the context is not my intention, there are no ‘ifs and butts’ that excuse me … I don’t think, and it is and is wrong. I know I am not that person. , ”She wrote.

Gadsden, Dennis didn’t buy my Culpa. “No apology accepted,” She tweeted, In response to the reality star’s public withdrawal.