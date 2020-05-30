The CNN center in Atlanta was damaged during the protests

The protests began peacefully before noon as crowds gathered in the city’s famed Centennial Park. The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, who was murdered in Minneapolis on May 25.

To 6 p.m. ET, protesters began to move toward the front of the CNN Center where police gathered. Over the next few hours, the crowd swooned as SWAT was called in to help control the crowd.

At 7 pm. ET, protesters can be seen damaging the CNN Center in downtown Atlanta, sandwiched between Phillips Arena and Centennial Park.

Protesters were seen blasting CNN’s logo outside its offices, smashing the building’s glass and entering the center. The protesters were also heard chanting anti-media rhetoric.