The CNN center in Atlanta was damaged during the protests

To 6 p.m. ET, protesters began to move toward the front of the CNN Center where police gathered. Over the next few hours, the crowd swooned as SWAT was called in to help control the crowd.
At 7 pm. ET, protesters can be seen damaging the CNN Center in downtown Atlanta, sandwiched between Phillips Arena and Centennial Park.
Protesters were seen blasting CNN’s logo outside its offices, smashing the building’s glass and entering the center. The protesters were also heard chanting anti-media rhetoric.
At 7:40 p.m., protesters could be seen destroying Atlanta Police Department vehicles parked in front of CNN.
Protesters broke into CNN’s center and destroyed the interior of the building at 9 p.m. ET. A man was seen breaking glass inside the center with a skateboard.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, speaking at a news conference Friday night, spoke directly to protesters: “You demoralized the CNN building. Ted Turner started CNN in Atlanta 40 years ago because he believes in who we are as a city.”
Protests in Atlanta ended a critical day for the network.
CNN staffers were arrested while giving a live report Friday morning in Minneapolis as it covered ongoing protests. Journalists were released about an hour later.
Leave a Comment