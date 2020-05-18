The coronavirus can soon be detected by sneezing into the phone

There is nothing to sneeze at this development.

Coronavirus can be quickly detected by sneezing or coughing on a phone that delivers results within 60 seconds using a small sensor.

University of Utah engineering professor Masood Tabib-Azar says he is leading a team of researchers to develop a quarter-sized device that can be plugged into a phone charging port and tested for saliva cells. Metro UK reported.

“If someone cries, coughs, sneezes or blows on the sensor, they will be able to tell if they have COVID-19,” Tabib-Azhar told the outlet.

If the virus is present, there are DNA strands in the sensor that bind to the viral proteins, which induce electrical resistance, indicating a positive result, Tabib-Azhar said.

“The sensor changes color or visually indicates the presence of COVID-19, so it can be seen by the naked eye,” says Tabib-Azhar.

Tabib-Azir says the gadget will be available in three months, as it already created a model of the sensor a year ago to help detect the Zika virus caused by mosquitoes.

“The plan is to program it to detect COVID-19 instead,” said Taeb-Azir, who received a National Science Foundation Rapid Response Grant of $ 200,000 to develop the new device. According to news station KTVX.

Tabib-Azir found that the gadget could be produced cheaper and was a less aggressive way to test for the virus.

People are currently being tested by a nasal swab that collects mucus from the back of the nose and throat.

“I think it helps a lot to open the country and give people peace of mind that they’re in a safe environment,” he said News Center KSL-TV.