The coronavirus epidemic in the US

CNN readers around the world have been asked more than 90,000 questions about coronavirus.

Here are answers to some of the most popular questions:

Q: What about coronavirus? Why not practice social distance now, when we did not during the SARS and swine flu pandemic?

A: Unlike SARS and swine flu, the coronavirus novel is highly contagious and especially fatal, said CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

“SARS is also a coronavirus, and it’s a new virus at the time,” says Gupta. “In the end, we know that SARS has infected 8,000 people worldwide and caused 800 deaths.

Swine flu, or H1N1, is “very contagious and infects 60 million people in the United States within a year,” says Gupta. “But it’s a lot less lethal than the flu – about 1/3 as fatal as the flu.”

What makes the Coronavirus novel different is that “it is both very contagious … and it appears to be more lethal than the flu,” says Gupta. “So why do I take these two things, in combination, so seriously.”

Q: Can coronavirus be transferred through public shoes? How can I protect children who are crawling or playing on the ground?

A: Yes, coronaviruses can live on the soles of shoes, but the risk of getting Kovid-19 from boots is low.

A Report published by the CDC This study highlighted a study from a hospital in Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus outbreak began.

The study found that the soles of medical workers’ shoes were washed and analyzed, and that the virus was widely distributed on floors, computer mice, trash cans and door knobs. It is important to note that this study was done in a hospital where the virus was concentrated.

It is still possible to pick up the coronavirus on the underside of your shoes by running errands, but you are not likely to get sick from it because people often touch the soles of their shoes and their faces. Covid-19 Respiratory Disease So, The The CDC advises to wear a mask when in public And wash your hands often – The right way.

If you have young children crawling on the ground or touching them regularly, it is a good idea to take off your shoes as soon as you get home to prevent the spread of coronavirus or bacteria on the floors.

Q: Can you catch the coronavirus more than once? Or does a person get immunity or have a long-term immunity to the virus?

A: It is too early to know for sure. Other coronaviruses that cause colds may give us clues.

“With common cold coronaviruses, you don’t have long-lasting immunity, so we don’t know the answer to this particular coronavirus,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, professor of New Celine Medicine and Infectious Diseases. York University School of Medicine.

“Of course this is one of the challenges in vaccine design. How long is the immunity to protect you?”