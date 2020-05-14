Top News

The coronavirus ‘may never go away,’ a WHO official said

12 hours ago
by Patrick R Lanz
At a Wednesday briefing, Mike Ryan of the WHO said: &quot;I don't think anyone can predict when or if this disease will disappear.&quot;
At a media conference in Geneva, WHO’s Executive Director of Health Emergency Programs Dr Mike Ryan warned Wednesday Disease Each year, you can join a mix of viruses that kill people all over the world,

“This virus may be another local virus in our communities and this virus will never go away. HIV is not gone,” Ryan said. “I’m not comparing two diseases, but I think it’s important that we be realistic. I don’t think anyone can see when or how the disease disappears.”

The Johns Hopkins University says there are more than 4.3 million virus cases worldwide The latest number.
Multiple teams of Scientists Worldwide there are currently efforts to develop viable coronavirus vaccine.

“We may have a shot at eliminating this virus, but that vaccine should be available. It should be very effective. It should be available to everyone and we have to use it,” Ryan said. “This disease may or may not be a chronic problem.”

WHO Infectious Disease Epidemiologist Dr Maria von Kerkhov provided a more optimistic voice during Wednesday’s briefing.

“The trajectory of this outbreak is in our hands,” says Van Kerkhov. “The world community has come together to work for solidarity. We have seen countries put the virus on hold. We have seen countries use public health measures.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanam Ghebreyesus echoed that sentiment, saying, “We must all cooperate to stop this pandemic.”

