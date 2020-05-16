The Coronavirus represents the elite return of the Bundesliga soccer with changes during the pandemic

While not allowing fans – the most obvious difference to regular match days – the Bundesliga’s top five games There is no doubt that the action is admired by those around the world who watch television In the top league. Not to mention clubs that need lucrative television money to operate and thrive.
The first major European soccer league to return to action in the Bundesliga, perhaps the American sports leagues provide a template in some ways.
Germany’s top division attracts an average of 43,300 people per game, but these matches take place behind closed doors.
The Bundesliga’s break lasted for nine weeks, with three other elite soccer divisions in Europe – the UK’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A – yet to make a return date.
Germany, which is praised for carrying out the pandemic, reported 173,000 coronavirus cases with nearly 8,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
The Bundesliga has implemented stricter rules before the reintroduction.
“We have so many other things to manage, respect and fix,” said FC Ahlnig football head Frank Ahlig at a virtual press conference ahead of this weekend’s games. “It’s completely different from what we know from our normal business.”
The teams spent a week in detention before the games, moving the players to the stadiums on multiple buses, and using more than one dressing room for each team. Even then, social distance rules had to be followed.
There were inconsistent warmups and teams went into the pitch at different times without mascots, in another change.
Alternatives include wearing masks and sitting in the middle of the dugout, rather than at the dugout, and standing at Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park, along with teammates. The match ball was disinfected prior to the kickoff, which resulted in the referee finally entering the field.
More than 80,000 fans usually roar in soccer’s fierce matches against Schalke 04 in Dortmund, but instead lonely coaches and players clap and clap and clap from players when foul.
First goal at Dortmund
The first goal came at Dortmund and came mostly from competitor Erling Bratt Holland.
19-year-old deflected Thorgan Hazard’s cross with his left foot to get to the point of the useless leader Bayern Munich, defeating Dortmund Schalke 4-0.
He was celebrating with a dance at some distance from his peers without much noise.
When Dortmund medical staff attended Holland on the pitch in the second half, they also wore masks. Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney was given the mask when he was substituted in the 67th minute.
The ceremonial post-game from the Dortmund players – raising and lowering their hands – was done, but not when the team members were shaking hands.
Soccer is the new casualty.
Circumstances may change
Things may change at any moment, even as the Bundesliga continues to play as the season progresses.
If players tested positive for the virus, matches would be canceled. When two Dynamo Dresden players tested positive in the league’s second tier, Sunday’s clash with Hannover was called off.
Augsburg manager Heiko Herlich lost to Wolfsburg 2-1 on Saturday, at the same time for violating custody rules when he bought toothpaste.
As the coronavirus continues to rage, Saturday’s game is one of the most popular sport in the world, so much so.
“To discuss whether it was a penalty or not, whether it was handball … all these things would return to normal for a few hours,” said Ahlig, of the Mainz team on Sunday. “I believe this will give people a positive feel for their own lives.”
Leave a Comment