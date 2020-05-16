The Coronavirus represents the elite return of the Bundesliga soccer with changes during the pandemic

While not allowing fans – the most obvious difference to regular match days – the Bundesliga’s top five games There is no doubt that the action is admired by those around the world who watch television In the top league. Not to mention clubs that need lucrative television money to operate and thrive.

The first major European soccer league to return to action in the Bundesliga, perhaps the American sports leagues provide a template in some ways.

Germany’s top division attracts an average of 43,300 people per game, but these matches take place behind closed doors.

The Bundesliga’s break lasted for nine weeks, with three other elite soccer divisions in Europe – the UK’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A – yet to make a return date.