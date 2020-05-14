The Court of Appeals allows Trump to pursue a lawsuit

The DC and Maryland case against the Trump International Hotel is a long-running but serious challenge to the business president and is likely to stand the Supreme Court to understand an important constitutional anti-corruption clause. .
Judge Diana Gribbon Motz writes, “Although the Constitution entrusts the President with the enormous responsibility of enforcing the law … the presumption that the President has the undisputed authority to both enforce and interpret the law is foreign to our system of government.”
“Allowing the president to be the final arbiter of both the interpretation and enforcement of the law – as dissidents say – severely disturbs the separation of powers,” Motz said.
Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, called the ruling “another example of presidential harassment,” and said they plan to go to the Supreme Court at some point.
In fiery disagreement, Judge Harvey Wilkinson III wrote that “the legal grounds for this lawsuit do not exist” and argued that this “opens the door to litigation as a tool of harassment” and allows individuals to “drag the presidency into reality” at their pleasure. ”
But Trump took the case to the Court of Appeal, effectively stopping his companies from responding to Subpoenas.
If Trump sells the Trump International Hotel in Washington – or transfers its ownership to his children – the lawsuit will be filed. Trump put his assets in trust when he was in office.
The Justice Department has argued that Maryland and DC are incapable of filing a lawsuit and dismissing the case, saying that Trump’s personal attorneys could not personally sue him when he was president.
