Top News

The Court of Appeals allows Trump to pursue a lawsuit

3 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Izer
0 Views
CNN analyst explains Emoluments Clause to Trump
Avatar
Written by Izer
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 9-6 ruling, decided Thursday morning the case of the emoluments against the president, which kept it alive in trial court and reopened the possibility that state officials could access his business records.

The DC and Maryland case against the Trump International Hotel is a long-running but serious challenge to the business president and is likely to stand the Supreme Court to understand an important constitutional anti-corruption clause. .

Judge Diana Gribbon Motz writes, “Although the Constitution entrusts the President with the enormous responsibility of enforcing the law … the presumption that the President has the undisputed authority to both enforce and interpret the law is foreign to our system of government.”

“Allowing the president to be the final arbiter of both the interpretation and enforcement of the law – as dissidents say – severely disturbs the separation of powers,” Motz said.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, called the ruling “another example of presidential harassment,” and said they plan to go to the Supreme Court at some point.

In fiery disagreement, Judge Harvey Wilkinson III wrote that “the legal grounds for this lawsuit do not exist” and argued that this “opens the door to litigation as a tool of harassment” and allows individuals to “drag the presidency into reality” at their pleasure. ”

The state attorney general withdrew the Trump Organization tax records and other documents at the end of 2018, and the president fought hard to keep it secret. The records did not address the President’s personal tax returns.

But Trump took the case to the Court of Appeal, effectively stopping his companies from responding to Subpoenas.

The hotel industry has been a big hit among the coronavirus pandemic – virtually halting the nation’s economy as millions of people remain at home in an attempt to stem the spread of the deadly virus – and Trump’s Washington Hotel is no exception.
The New York Times reported The Trump Organization, which sits in a federally owned building last month, sought relief from the leased luxury hotel government, asking for “possible changes to the lease terms, as well as adjustments to future monthly payments.”

If Trump sells the Trump International Hotel in Washington – or transfers its ownership to his children – the lawsuit will be filed. Trump put his assets in trust when he was in office.

The Justice Department has argued that Maryland and DC are incapable of filing a lawsuit and dismissing the case, saying that Trump’s personal attorneys could not personally sue him when he was president.

This story is updated with details and quotes from the point of view.

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Izer

View all posts

Leave a Comment