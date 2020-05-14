The Court of Appeals allows Trump to pursue a lawsuit

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 9-6 ruling, decided Thursday morning the case of the emoluments against the president, which kept it alive in trial court and reopened the possibility that state officials could access his business records.

The DC and Maryland case against the Trump International Hotel is a long-running but serious challenge to the business president and is likely to stand the Supreme Court to understand an important constitutional anti-corruption clause. .

Judge Diana Gribbon Motz writes, “Although the Constitution entrusts the President with the enormous responsibility of enforcing the law … the presumption that the President has the undisputed authority to both enforce and interpret the law is foreign to our system of government.”

“Allowing the president to be the final arbiter of both the interpretation and enforcement of the law – as dissidents say – severely disturbs the separation of powers,” Motz said.