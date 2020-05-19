The Desert Venice Kovid-19 then contemplates a future without tourist crowds

Venice, Italy (CNN) – A few days before Italy lifted its embargo on most parts of the country after being locked up since March 10, the streets of Venice began to come to life.

There are no tourists here yet. Instead the noise comes from vacuum cleaners and sanitation staff in the stores preparing to reopen on May 18th.

While shop owners are preparing for the Venice Post lockdown, everyone here in this desolate tourist town is asking the same question: Who are they reopening for?

Every year, some 30 million tourists from around the world come to Venice and pump up to 2.5 billion in the local economy, according to the Italian Tourism Ministry.

But there are only a handful of Italians, who have always been fascinated with the world’s lagoon city, according to Mateo Cecchi, head of the Venice Tourism Group.

“When the city reopens next week, it will look like it is today,” he told CNN in Venice this week. “Tourists won’t start returning until the borders are reopened and allow for international travel.”

Not everyone wants to go back to business as usual.

Jane Da Mosto, who heads the nonprofit Group We Are Here Venice, is launching campaigns and studying options to keep huge cruise ships away from the historic harbor, while policymakers struggle to understand sustainable tourism benefits for the city. Preventing flooding as the city endured last fall.

She sees the pandemic as a turning point for the city, and new Venice emerges in the post-pandemic world.

“The new Venice I have been dreaming of since then is now with more residents,” she told CNN in an interview in Venice. “The problem of Venice is not a shortage of tourists. It is a shortage of permanent residents. And with more residents, the city reflects more Venetian culture and the wonderful lifestyle that this extraordinary city has to offer and future visitors to the city.

Funeral to Venice

The bad old days – tourists are squeezing residents out of the city. MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP / Getty Images

In many ways, Venice has become a victim of its own popularity in the escalating conflict between overtourism, the popularity of cruise ships, and the steady decline of local residents fleeing tourists due to affordable and cheap flights.

The population of Venice has fallen to just 52,000 today, from 175,000 after World War II.

Cecchi’s team helped pay for a funeral for Venice in 2009, when the population fell below 60,000. Things have gotten worse since then.

“This virus shows how tourism has wreaked havoc on the population,” says Sechi, who is in the hospitality industry. “When the city is locked up and it’s only the Venetians here, you can see how low we really are.”

Last summer, that internal struggle with mass tourism came to a head when the government, concerned about the environmental impacts of mass tourism on the city’s canals, threatened to ban the introduction of cruise ships into the historic port by St. Mark’s Square. Highlighted in any Venetian port call.

This is a tough choice for Venetians as the huge cruise ship terminal employs thousands. The plan was eventually scrapped when the government fell in August, but the city remains left with a tough choice: stay on the path they are in and risk ruining the city altogether.

Then, on February 25, the Kovid-19 did what the Venetians couldn’t do: make everything stop.

The annual carnival celebration was canceled for the first time since the outbreak of the virus turned the surrounding Veneto area into a hotspot.

“The shock of canceling the carnival really woke everyone up,” Sechi said. “It’s like pulling out the rug.”

A turning point

Some people in Venice want to promote “slower” tourism than mass tourism. Marco DeLauro / Getty Images

Many people in Venice now see the pandemic as an opportunity for city governments to do what they have failed in the past: rethink mass tourism and try to create a new kind of sustainable tourism for a fragile city.

Melissa Kahn, director of the Venice office of Save the Venice, an American cultural heritage group that works to preserve the city’s vast cultural heritage through conservation funds, sees the pandemic as a turning point. “We’re using this time in a positive way,” she told CNN in Venice.

They are moving forward with 30 and 40 emergency projects in aid of the aftermath of the historic flooding of Venice last year.

This team usually has to work around tourists, but when they are not, they are able to work with little interruption.

“What follows is slow tourism, not mass tourism anymore,” said Kahn. “We are confident that we can rebuild, re-establish and rethink Venice, helping the city cope with the elements and tourism.”

Conn knows that some businesses will be closed due to pulling the plug of mass tourism experienced in Venice in recent years.

“We’re going to see empty stores,” she said. “We need to rethink Venice, to bring it to a higher level.”

But she’s not just talking about designer boutiques and luxury goods. “We don’t want it to become Monte Carlo,” she said. “We want to focus on the Made in Venice brand, to promote local artisans and to bring back that Venice and provide a better quality of life for the people who live and visit here.”

She sees an opportunity in the vacuum caused by the lack of mass tourism due to the travel bans set by the pandemic to attract educational programs back to the city.

Her isions want to bring new energy to the tourist housing housing students and the city. “We feel more than ever that this is the moment,” Conn said. “Protecting Venice is a very special mission, but we’re on a roll right now.”

The virus has revealed how few residents are in Venice. Marco DeLauro / Getty Images

Black Death

What happens next in Venice is key to its future.

After all, the city had previously grown out of the pandemic. The term quarantine derives from the city’s response to the Black Death about 700 years ago when the city was a vibrant commercial hub that brought merchants around the world.

When the plague strikes, the only way to protect the city is to isolate the incoming ships for 40 days, or Quaranta Georini, known as Quarantine, which we now call Quarantine.

What happens next in Venice is in the hands of the Venetians, perhaps for the first time in centuries.

Matia Berto, who runs a theater company in Venice, believes the city can find the right balance.

“Venice is a perfect lover in many ways, ready to give everyone what you want without asking for any commitment to the future,” he told CNN.

“But it’s time to rethink what Venice is. It’s time to finally settle this dispute between two Veniceians, one for the tourists and one for the Venetians. It’s time to finally commit to our future.”