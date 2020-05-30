The Disney CEO explained why it’s safe to go back to Disney World

Chapek talked to CNN Business about reopening the parks and how they look in terms of new health guidelines.

I am the Disney World Annual Passholder. Tell me why it’s safe for me and my family to go back to Disney.

Well, what we can say is that we have done all we can to open the door responsibly. Taking the guidance of our own qualified physicians on local health authorities, state health authorities, national health authorities and staff to create new environments, create new procedures, train new ones, and create an environment for new standards of hygiene. So when the guest arrives we can maintain the trust that guests have always had with the Walt Disney Company and enjoy the parks so that they can make those magical memories that will last a lifetime.

How do the parks meet the new health guidelines?

Well, the first thing that looks different is that both our cast and guests have masks and this is something we are not accustomed to in the parks. But you also see a huge amount of tape on our queue lines six feet away and especially across the park, so that people know what six feet look like. And we’re going to help our guests maintain that social distance, which is really important.

Apparently Central Florida is very hot in the summer. Since this is a mandatory guideline, how do you plan to implement masked people inside the parks?

Well, so far our experience is that guests are very supportive when it comes to wearing masks. I think it’s really part of the deal for Walt Disney World in any capacity. We’re going to enforce that rule. It is for everyone’s safety. We had a great experience in Shanghai. The experience at Disney Springs so far is that guests are ready to wear masks because they know it’s good for everyone … You know I have this mask all day, and you forget about it after a while, and I think it’s a part of magic.

The first phase will be limited capacity, the plan said today, though it does not say how limited it will be. Can you tell me, is it 25%? 50%?

Well, unlike Shanghai, there are strict government orders on what capacity we can reopen, and we don’t have that here at Walt Disney World. So what we’re doing is using six feet of social distance to set what capacity is. So our industrial engineers have been busy for the last couple of months trying to figure out what it would be like, and what we were able to open up was actually a little below where we really thought we could live with those six feet.

It is not profitable to run a theme park with limited capacity. But where is the breakeven?

Okay, we won’t open the park if we can’t bear our variable costs – especially our cost to maintain the park. So beyond that it becomes a question of trying to cover your overhead and your capital expenditures. And we’ll take a few baby steps towards it, but as your othesis suggests, we don’t necessarily lose money when we open it. We do not necessarily operate at full capacity.

You just opened Shanghai, and now you are planning to open Walt Disney World in Orlando. Do we have any information about Disneyland? Or are there parks around the world?

Once again, we are taking our guidance from the Orange County government and the local government from the State of California. They advise us when we reopen. We learned this week that we are in the third phase as determined by the state of California, which I think is good news for Disneyland fans. But especially when it becomes a function of what it means, and it works with our state and local authorities.

If you close the parks, you will eliminate the risk of any guests or employees becoming ill. Unfortunately, this leaves many of your employees at work. How do you balance those risks?

This is a million dollar question that has to be dealt with by all municipalities, as well as the people who run theme parks, like Disney theme parks. To some extent, there is a trust built into the Walt Disney Company that we act responsibly when we decide to open. But there are layers and layers of protection against this virus.

We are going to do temperature checks every day when our cast members come to work every day. But we sent it [each cast member] They have their own personal thermometer so that they can take their temperatures before they work. We talked about masks, talked about social distance, and talked about things like new and improved hygiene and sanitation – much better than you used to at Disney. We’ve got so many layers where we still believe that we can open up responsibly despite the risk, and it’s everyone’s responsibility to assess that risk based on their own personal situation.

Will Disney be ready to close again if there is a significant second wave at the end of this year?

One reason we move so slowly, so deliberately and so carefully, is that we hope to avoid that kind of situation, and by thinking very carefully and deliberately, we can minimize the chances of it happening.

The last three months have been extraordinary for the world, but also for Disney World. You became the CEO of the Kovid-19 pandemic The company is upside down. How do you personally move forward in this crisis?

Well I think, you know, you get back to your roots. You come back to say that we have something jealous of every company, that is, strong – if not strong – brands on earth, incredible casts that are passionate about what they do, and they deliver to our guests about that magic.

We’ve got an incredible wealth of franchises and content that we can create to put on Disney + or movie theaters. So, really, our strength in the past is our strength in the future. And that drives us to the revival of magic. So, I’m bullish about the future. I am very bullish about the Walt Disney Company and its ability and its mission to create those magical memories that will last a lifetime.

We talked to each other This week last year. You’re the chairman of Disney Parks and you’re just getting started Galaxy Edge. Now, you’re the CEO of Disney, and you’re reopening Disney World. If we talk to each other next year, what do you expect we are talking about?

I think we’re going to talk about the powerful recovery of the travel business, the return of passionate guests to Disney experiences around the world, and the revival of the magic that everyone loves so much.

When the park reopens, what’s the first ride you go?

The first ride I go on? I like Pirates of the Caribbean. It is a classic attraction and I will ride it anytime.

They are six feet apart from each other as long as there are pirates.

Pirates must be six feet from each other, yes.