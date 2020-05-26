A dedicated coronavirus victim’s dog has been waiting patiently in a Chinese hospital every day for more than three months to reunite with his beloved owner.

Sadly, the pensioner was killed by a bug just five days later at Wuhan Taekong Hospital, staff said.

The little dog won the hearts of concerned workers at the hospital after it came with its elderly owner at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in February.

Unbeknownst to his boss, the seven-year-old male Pooch waited for more than three months in the lobby of the Taichung Hospital, looking for him everywhere. Compassionate passing patients and medical staff ended up feeding the pining pook.

Wu Kyufen, who runs a supermarket in the building, told reporters that the dog owner had admitted to having problems with Kovid-19 and was suffering from pneumonia.

She tried to send her dog away from the hospital – to no avail. Wu Kyufen temporarily decided to look after Pooku, and she named it Jiabao or “Little Treasure”.

Since April 13, after Wuhan lifted its lockdown limits and reopened the hospital supermarket, he has been looked after by a shopper. Ms Wu said: “When I returned to work in mid-April I noticed a small dog and I called him Ziabao.

“They told me that his employer, a pensioner, had joined the coronavirus.

“Then he passed away, but Jiabao did not know and was in the hospital looking for him.

“He never left the hospital. It is very touching, and reliable. “

Wu Kyufen’s supermarket is on the first floor of the hospital. She said: “I got acquainted with the dog and then brought him to the store.

“When I open it every morning, Jiabao waits for me. He looked at me at the end of each day. “

Ms Wu said Jiabao refused to leave the hospital. Although they deliberately leave him somewhere, he returns to the Taichung hospital and waits patiently until his master returns.

“Although Jiabao cannot speak, we understand that he is definitely looking for his boss,” she told reporters.

Eventually, however, some patients showed little interest in turning the dog into a hospital and complained to its superiors. So the nurses contacted the Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association, whose members took Jiabao inside. He was treated by veterinarians and even sterilized as he was preparing to resume.

The shelter is now considering animal lovers who have offered to promote Jiabao, the association’s director, Du Fan, said on May 24. Ms Wu said she was hoping that Jiabao would be able to find a boss who would treat her well.