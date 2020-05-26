The EU is still divided on coronavirus relief. It can be sliced

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen will unveil her proposal to dig Europe out of a historic recession, along with long-term EU budget plans. But deep differences between member states still need to be bridged, and there is a risk of urgent relief.

The split complicates efforts to make money quickly for countries that have been hit hard by anti-EU sentiments, such as Spain and Italy. Leaders warn of what will happen next for the future of the European Union.

The uneven recovery “could disrupt our single market and lead to significant political and economic tensions in the euro area and in the EU,” warned European Economy Ministers President Mario Centeno in a recent interview with the Greek newspaper Politis. “We are going to sleep into a financial crisis. There is too much risk.”

Loans vs. loans

The euro was able to survive the debt crisis between 2010 and 2012, saved by the European Central Bank’s promise that countries like Greece, Portugal and Ireland would “take whatever it takes” to secure massive EU bailout loans and currency.

Now, Europe as a whole has been battling its worst economic shock since the 1930s, with only a few countries suffering more than others. The European Commission estimates that GDP will be among the 19 countries that use the euro 7.75% contracted this year , A record. Italy’s economy may shrink by more than 9%, making it even more difficult to serve a mountain of debt of 4 2.4 trillion (6 2.6 trillion). The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio is already 135% by the end of 2019.

As EU leaders scramble to make more mitigation money available, the big question is whether the pandemic recovery fund will provide loans or grants to member states. The use of grants requires a net contribution to the EU budget, including a “moderate four”. Dependence on debt, meanwhile, has made high-debt countries like Italy more liable.

Last week, Germany and France made a breakthrough Proposed creation 500 billion ($ 549 billion) recovery fund. According to the proposal, the European Commission will borrow money to boost the economy and channel grants to the hardest-hit areas and sectors through the EU budget. French President Emmanuel Macron said the debt issued to raise the fund would be repaid over time, but not “by the beneficiaries.”

The pitch marked a major shift in Berlin’s position, which underlined the severity of the crisis and altered the course of negotiations, said Jacob Funk Kierkegaard, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“Germany has realized that Italy is not Greece,” said Kierkegaard, referring to the importance of avoiding the debt crisis in the Coalition’s third-largest economy. “If we have another asymmetric recovery, it is very bad for the EU and very bad for the German economy.”

Almost 60% of German exports are trade within the European Union.

The proposal is yet to be formalized by the European Commission and all 27 member states are not yet on board. Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark appear to be united against the Franco-German plan.

But without Germany, their opposition would be narrower, said Mujtaba Rehman, managing director of Europe at consultancy Eurasia Group.

“There has been a big movement in many of Europe’s capitals that recognize the challenge level,” said Rahman. “What you can’t get from ‘Frugal Four’ is the re-start of old positions.”

‘Difficult negotiations’

Negotiations will begin in earnest after the European Commission unveils its framework this week.

Rahman expects the commission to call for a $ 600 billion ($ 654 billion) recovery fund of $ 700 billion ($ 763 billion), but the headline figure could be cut during negotiations. He hopes the combination of cheap loans and direct funding in the proposal will bring more conservative northern states to the board.

However, this is not the only problem with a budget of about 1 trillion (1 1.1 trillion).

Determining the EU budget, which runs from 2021 to 2027, will blow a huge hole in the economy of the Brexit bloc over the next seven years, said Gంటntram Wolf, director of Brussels-based ThinkTank Bruegel. . The United Kingdom is the European Union’s second largest contributor.

Member States also need to make regulations on how much money they can put in, whether the rich countries will still get the deduction and, most importantly, what kind of programs the Coalition will support. The plague complicates these issues, which have already been controversial.

The timeline is tight. Rahman said a deal between EU leaders was needed in June or July to get aid funding for Europe in the second half of the year, and was later voted on in the European Parliament in early September. Lack of summer tourism is likely to hit Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece in the coming months.

Centeno, who also serves as Portugal’s finance minister, highlighted the necessity for the weekend.

“If we find a deal on the core characteristics of the recovery fund before the summer, it is better to reassure our citizens, companies and markets and increase the credibility of the EU response,” he tweeted. “It’s a very difficult negotiation.”

Political storm brewing

In recent days, politicians have not shied away from addressing the potential consequences of failure.

“We must prove that one or the other of the European budget is not a national contribution,” French European affairs secretary Amలీlie de Montcalin said in an interview with the magazine Le Point on Monday. “This is the power of a prosperous economic project for us.”

Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Friday that many Italians feel they have been left alone to deal with the outbreak of the pandemic, which was named after the 2015-16 migration crisis.

“That is why it is really necessary to have a very comprehensive, fast and effective European response,” he told CNN Business’s Richard Quest.

If Italy and other southern countries recover more slowly than their northern neighbors, it will feed on Euroskeptic forces and political instability in the region, ”Kierkegaard said.

In Germany, struggling firms receive substantial credit guarantees from the state, which means greater survival. In Italy, however, the risk of corporate defaults is growing – highlighting the need for a more coordinated strategy.

“If you don’t get some level of play space here, it becomes a real problem,” Kirkegaard said.

Although Germany has advanced in providing funding, it has not agreed to pre-load the capital guarantees required to raise aid funds before 2021, Rahman noted. Such a delay would hurt.

Timing’s question is “the single biggest risk,” he said.

– Pierre-Elliott contributed to Butte reporting.