The father uses a coronavirus mask to tie the umbilical cord after the birth of the son

A homemade coronavirus face mask for a Kentucky woman is so useful that her husband used it to tie the umbilical cord after their baby had to be delivered in a hospital parking lot, according to a report.

This particular delivery came after Sarah Patrick woke up early in the morning of May 9 and told her hubby David had contractions and needed to leave the hospital. The Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

The couple left their two children with grandparents and went to Baptist Health Louisville at 3am, but the doors were locked when they tried to enter the Woman’s First Pavilion.

“We don’t know why, and it’s probably 30 or 40 degrees,” David told the news agency.

Before long, Sarah’s water broke.

“We’re in the middle of the street and she doesn’t move. She almost collapses before the labor and delivery signal, ”David said.

“I’m not a doctor. I don’t have a number to reach anyone in the building. We’re basically in the concrete jungle, ”he said. “She’s in a lot of pain, and she’s ready to learn about this.”

Ventric’s father called 911 and explained the plight to the sender, who pointed to him on the obvious first step – removing his wife’s pants so that the baby could exit.

“I put on my phone speaker and set it. My wife is screaming. … ‘He’s coming! He’s coming! ” David told the paper. “I suddenly see a third of my new son’s head, so I’m like, ‘Oh gosh! This is really happening! ‘ “

David says after the newborn’s head comes out, the rest of his body “flies off like a fish”

Following the sender’s instructions, David wiped the crying baby’s face and mouth and wrapped it in his leather jacket.

Things were interesting when the man who sent him to find something to tie the umbilical cord told David.

“We both have shoes, so we don’t have shoe wires available,” David said. “But my grandmother’s knitted COVID-19 masks for the family. I found a mask and wrapped it up like a really tight tortilla. “

An ambulance soon arrived with several nurses putting Sarah and newborn son on a stretcher.

“Congratulations, you’ve done awesome,” the sender said to the proud and relieved daddy.

Soon after, Sarah, 36, and David, 29, were greeted by Navi Bond Patrick, who weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Navi means “prophet” in Hebrew, in honor of Bond James Bond – “one of my all-time favorite franchises,” David told the paper, adding that the baby was “perfectly healthy.”

“It was a very difficult delivery for three children. And for my wife, they asked her what her pain level was, from one to 10, 10 was the highest, and she said one and she might need ibuprofen. That’s what she took,” he said.

David said the couple had no hard feelings after they found themselves locked out of the hospital.

The hospital security chief also apologized for the incident and explained how the Baptist would learn from the couple’s experience, David said.

“Everyone is happy. Everyone is healthy, ”David said. “We thought we had everything planned, but clearly there were two small holes in the plan.”