The Giants are doing what Daniel Jones is doing to solve the worst rookie problem

Joe Judge and the Giants have naysayers who don’t trust Daniel Jones as much as he trusts him, and his stubbornness and dynamism and balance and makeup and not exactly how he throws football.

This is entirely due to how careless he has been with football since he took football from Eli Manning.

He fumbled 18 times – 12 passing, six rushing.

He lost 11 funnels.

And everybody in the country, fear and uncertainty around his navigating a virtual new world – a new head coach and new offensive coordinator of the new system was installed and a new quarterback coach and Manning were not consulted – Daniel Jones Giants fans should not be concerned about the prospect of losing his lifetime Magnanimous.

He is solving his problem.

Former Duke quarterback Anthony Boone, the coach at Cubi Country, can guarantee that.

“He really put a kind of pressure on me, ‘If you don’t mind, keep me a little tight in the pocket, try to kick the ball out of my hands,'” Boone told The Post. Trying to get the ball out of his hands.

“Even though he’s standing around, I’m trying to get the ball out of his hand.”

Armed with a hand sanitizer and mask, Boone oversees Jones’ various quarterback drills on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Ball safety is always part of the agenda.

“He’s basically asking me to coach him right now and give him feedback in the smallest detail, but trying to get the ball out of his hands is as annoying as possible,” Boone said.

Boone, who joked that he was a hard grader, made enough progress to give Jones an A-minus.

“In the beginning, I came to him a couple of times,” but now he is very handsome. “

Jones will not rest until the problem is resolved.

“To me, ball safety and especially in the pocket, I think protecting the ball is a big thing,” Jones said in a zoom call. “It’s a basic skill at quarterback. It’s important, but for me it’s a simple solution. It’s an absolute, purposeful defense of the ball, you have two hands on it when you move, and you have to keep that safety in your pocket.”

Jones does not imitate ragging predators in football, but outside his parents’ home in Charlotte, NC, he works diligently, never allowing Jamal Adams to run the ball 25 yards from home with his right hand. . It’s the signature that defines Jones’ rookie season’s mistake.

“I work with a quarterback coach here, he’s a guy that helps me,” Jones said. “He makes sure that I’m on top of it when changing the ball and trying to mimic things that happen in the game.”

Lamar Jackson fumbled 12 times in seven rookies; During his MVP sophomore season, he fumbled nine times in 15 starts.

Jones does not have the same dynamic skills or the same supporting cast, but he is intelligent enough and committed enough and rewarded with a second year to go, and he does not allow excuses to mislead him.

Jones said, “This season is different for everyone,” including myself, who is trying to learn football, is clearly trying to take a step back in my second year playing in the NFL, but everyone is dealing with these situations, everyone is adjusting, and I’m not different from it. Nobody gives a break to people working remotely, ‘Everyone needs to work remotely and do it. I understand it.

“I don’t think it would be a disadvantage if we approached it like it was. If we approached the opportunity, we would use the time, as much as we could.”

Jones is similar to Manning in this regard: he embraces the notion that the quarterback is an extension of his head coach. When you ask him if this is his team now, he replies that the judge wrote the script for him.

“It’s our team,” Jones said, “and I don’t know if it’s a one-man team. It’s not a coach team. It’s not my team. It’s not Saquon. [Barkley’s] Team or anyone else. Leadership-wise I first take care of what I do, take care of my responsibility, get ready and play at a high level, and then hopefully it rubs off on the guys and I try my best to help the guys and do the best I can with the boys. “

When Pat Shurmur handed the ball and team to him in Week 3, it was a jolt to the Giants’ nerve center, especially Jones, but Manning was much more than an obstacle for Jones last season.

“Looking back, it can be a little awkward at times,” Jones said, “but I think we did a good job of working together. I know I enjoyed working with him and I certainly learned a ton from him and appreciate everything he did that year. Learning from and talking to him It is a very big advantage for me that I wanted to be different, it will be an adjustment, but the team was waiting for this year. “

Former Cowboy Cooper Rush has helped former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett bring the nuances of offense brought to East Rutherford.

“It’s great to be in the room so far,” Jones says, “and he can answer a lot of questions and speed up that learning process.”

Jones spoke briefly with former Cowboys QB Tony Romo and said Barkley plans to pick Ezekiel Elliott’s brain.

“The system was successful,” Jones said. “I feel like we have a lot of guys who can make plays. We have guys coming in at every position that can make plays. You see that in the system as you have seen in the past.”

Jones, who has been sacked 38 times in his 13 starts, is looking forward to working with his rookie bodyguards, starting with first-round draft pick, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

“I think they understand their responsibility,” Jones said.

Most importantly, the quarterback fully understands his responsibility to his fellow New York football giants: keep us damn ball.