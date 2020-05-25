The Giants’ defensive line coordination starts with Leonard Williams

Everyone has an opinion on Leonard Williams.

Why is he still with the Giants? Why did they trade for him in the first place? Why didn’t he develop into a pass rusher with the Jets? Why, why, why?

Well, what about his new Giants teammates? Don’t tell them?

“I love Leonard, he’s a great guy,” defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson said recently. “I feel like we clicked off the field so much because we both love animated video games. We became instant best friends. I am essaying that you can say. I love playing next to him. He is a great man. He brings great energy. I look forward to playing with him next season. ”

Although Williams has gone into free agency and the Giants have tried to sign him, this has been the reason for the general manager Dave Gettleman to send the Jets a third and fifth round draft pick for Williams in the mid-season. It distracts him from the open market without leaving anything but money. Gettelman believes Williams will make a tremendously positive impression and that this will create a favorable environment for the completion of a long-term contract.

That hasn’t happened yet, and Williams is listed with the franchise tag, which will pay him $ 16.1 million in 2020. The goal of both parties is to find common ground on contract extension before the July 15 deadline.

Tomlinson’s comfortable stay with Williams is a big factor in the Giants’ defense, around the league, routinely defiled and rated as a terrible unit. Williams, Tomlinson and Dexter Lawrence 3-4 Defensive Front New Coordinator Patrick Graham uses his base defense – although there are many permutations on the field – on a weekly basis, the opponent’s offensive strengths and weaknesses.

Recent Giants draft picks B.J. Hill, R.J. McIntosh and Chris Slayton are also on the roster, signing veteran Austin Johnson to a new free agency. So, there is familiarity along the defensive line, unlike any of the other position groups.

“We’re all trying to build our fraternity stronger than ever,” said Tomlinson. “By continuing to improve as a unit we can nurture each other.

In this unusual remote offseason when other units are trying to come together, the defensive lineman can focus on unraveling the ins and outs of the new system without even knowing their peers.

“I think it gives us an advantage in learning the system more easily because we know how to learn things for each other and pick them up on a day-to-day basis,” Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson says that any inherent difficulty with zooming meetings is not a big thing, he usually examines the way he communicates with teammates and the interests and interests they share.

“Some of us have a face-time with each other,” says Tomlinson. “Most of us play video games in a group together. We’ve all been on Call of Duty recently and bonded with it. Nothing strange, I think you could say. ”

In the Call of Duty pecking order, Tomlinson ranks in the top three among Giants players. He hears big things about Blake Martinez’s gaming prowess, an inside linebacker signed from the Packers.

“I haven’t played with Blake Martinez yet, but I’m looking forward to it,” said Tomlinson. “He could be number 1.

Tomlinson, 26, is entering his fourth NFL season, which is the most indictment of the Giants’ continuation of being the longest-serving defensive player on the roster. He hasn’t missed a single game in his three-year career and is entering the final year of his introduction. As a useful run-stopping nose tackle, the 2017 second-round pick from Alabama now has a new coaching regime to impress.

“I’m not really focused on the contract because I’m trying to be as good as I can and be as ready as I can when we get back to training camp and get back to the facility as quickly as possible,” Tomlinson said. “I am focusing on improving and improving with my teammates as much as possible, which is my biggest goal right now.