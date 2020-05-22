The Giants defensive line questions outweigh Leonard Williams

This is the sixth part of the New York Giants Exploration Series.

Taken individually, not a single player on the Giants defensive line ever frightened anyone. There is no big man to keep offensive coordinators at night and no compelling athlete to break offensive linemen with cold sweat.

As a group, though, it works. There is a coherent plan that at least makes sense. Based on what new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wants to get out of his line, expectations for this unit should be lowered. The base look stats are 3-4 front, first using three linemen and then adjusted based on the up and down and distance. The Giants’ new form of defense is the word of the day when it is discussed, “Multiple, mobile, and therefore the Giants use four- and five-person lines.

In the middle of the three-man line are Dalvin Tomlinson, Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. These three are the youngest. Although Tomlinson came out of the 2017 NFL Draft, Williams was taken by the Jets at the start of the 2015 draft, Tomlinson, who is 26 years old, is actually four months older than Williams. For a player with five full seasons at the start of his rematch, Williams will not be turning 26 until June 20.

It contains the forms of the best run-stopping group. In 71 games for the Jets last season and in eight games for the Giants, he knocked on Williams. Lawrence is a physical threat after his heavy body is NFL-hardened and Tomlinson is a staunch and out of control worker.

Williams is kind of polarizing. Dave Gettleman did not embrace or understand much of the trade, and the Jets sent a third and fifth round draft pick for Williams, who could sign on the open market later this season. Gettleman believed at the time that Williams would be in the building for an eight-game Test run, which would be beneficial in tying him to a long-term contract. So far that hasn’t happened, and Williams is in the books for the .1 16.1 million franchise tag. For a player with 17.5 career tackles, the cost is much higher, with a player who could only get one and a half sacks in 15 games in 2019. It is foolish to assume that Williams will suddenly evolve into a pass-rusher. Assuming he can push the pocket from the inside, not until there is enough pressure on the outside.

If Gettleman gets a durable deal to accept a multi-year deal that makes financial sense, Williams could justify the trade as long as he plays well. In many ways, Williams is locked up, motivated and ready to prove wrong, and as long as Lawrence takes the next step, all skeptics are critical to the success of the defensive line. The Giants picked him 17th overall in the 2019 draft – the pick they received from the Browns as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. mega-contract. There is pressure on Lawrence, a teddy bear of a big man, to live with all this.

Although he still has a year left on his contract after this season, B.J. For Hill, it was a one-year decision. Hill appeared in 2018 as a sack taken in the third round of the draft. He started 12 games and made 32 tackles, and, of course, 5.5 tackles. However, he has only started five games in 2019, only one sack and Williams has been sidelined in the play rotation since his arrival in mid-season. Hill showed some pass-rush ability two years ago and has a new coaching staff to impress.

After four years and 58 games with the Titans, Austin Johnson, a 314-pound run-stopper, should make the team and give Tomlinson depth. Chris Slayton (seventh round, 2019) and RJ McIntosh (fifth round, 2018) are the last round picks looking to make an impression with the new defensive staff.