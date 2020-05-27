The Giants need another Pro Bowl season from Aldrich Rosas

Part 11 of the New York Giants Analyzing Series.

One thing you’ll notice about the kicking experts used by the Giants is that they look like football players. Aldrich Rosas is 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds strong, and Riley Dixon is the same weight and length at 6-4.

Dixon is coming off a fantastic year as a Giants punter and has been rewarded with a three-year deal worth $ 8.7 million. Rosas, after a notorious 2018 season as a place-kicker, was ineffective in 2019 and was brought back in a limited free agent tender of 3.2 million a year.

For the first time since 2007, special teams are not anchored by Jack Diosci, who has a consistent consistency that every long snapper dreams about. For over 13 years, coaching changes and players have navigated through and out of the locker room, hearing less and more about Long Snapper, Better, and DOCS.

Casey Critter, a four-season veteran with the Broncos in its place, and the transition should be smooth. Long snapper for 40 games at Crater Iowa and 58 games with the Broncos. In 2018, he dropped the ball 146 times without incident and was named to the Pro Bowl.

The Giants have to find their leader in special teams, since Diocese has been a team captain every year since 2011.

With his back-to-back coaching at the College and the Patriots for eight years, new teams coach Joe Judge is in high demand when it comes to the operation of special teams. Before returning to the Giants in 2018 as part of the Pat Shurmur staff, he retained special teams – Tom Goglin for the Giants and Thomas McGaughey, the Jets, 49ers and Panthers coordinator.

“I get involved on all three sides of the ball,” said the judge, “but T-Mac is the special teams coordinator here. ”

With a new head coach to impress, it will be a deciding season for Rosas. He looked like the next big thing at kicker when he hit 32 of his 33 field-goal attempts in 2018. He looked like another kicker in 2019, going 12-for-17 for field goals and missing four extra points. Leg strength is not a problem with Rosas. Away from it. Judge was accustomed to high kicking during his time with the Patriots, even more so for Rosas.

If Dickson is named the Giants player of the year having the best season of 2019, there should be no argument. He averaged 46.1 yards on his 69 punts, 29 punts on the 20-yard line, and only two of them went for punts for touchbacks.

Last season’s return game wasn’t bad. As a rookie, Corey Ballantine averaged 25.6 yards on 10 kickoff returns and 9.7 yards per carry on the Golden Tate 10 punt return.

It will be interesting to see if Judge and McCaughey have Jabrill Peppers loose. He played with the ball in his hand at the University of Michigan Dynamo and the Browns for his first two years in the NFL. As a full-time strong safety, the Giants may want to reduce the risk factor with Peppers, who suffered at the end of last season.

Darius Slayton hasn’t done much (21-yard average) in his nine kickoff returns as a rookie. He was found guilty of offense in the 2nd year. Corey Coleman has been re-signed, and his direct route to the roster is healthy (which is a problem) and he has proved that he can make a difference. Coleman showed some good things in 2018, averaging 26 yards on 23 kickoff returns for the Giants.

Javon Leake left Maryland unchallenged, and he added value in the return game, which attracted the Giants. He averaged 26.8 yards per kick return last season and was named Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. His two touchdown returns equaled Torrey Smith’s career Maryland record.

Cody Core was re-signed based on his prowess on coverage units, and veteran Nate Ebner was signed after playing with the Patriots.

Unlike the Roses ’slump, the Giants’ special teams in 2019 are the most consistent unit on the offensive team. With the consistency in the coaching and kicking game, the judge’s arrival and some updates in the return game, it is likely to be a top-five unit.