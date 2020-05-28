The Giants will excel in QB Year 2

Under normal circumstances a second-year quarterback can take a leap.

Duke Head Coach David Cutcliffe: Daniel Jones’ second-year leap will not be compromised by the new coaching staff learning the new system, and this is an uncompromising virtual offseason program.

“I think we’ll see a very good Daniel Jones,” Cutcliffe told The Post. “I think he’s going to be a much better product than he was a year ago.”

Cutcliffe believes Jones will grow under new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

“I know Jason a little bit. I think that’s his world, ”said Cutcliffe. “He does a great job with Daniel. I think Jason and Daniel are very similar people, really intelligent, analytical people. My guess is they would be a good pairing.

“I was sitting with Jason [Tony] Romo has spoken before, and football, and I have seen Tony give Romo coaching and their relationship. That is why I think that we see a similar relationship between Jason and Daniel. “

The young franchise quarterback of the New York football giants, who turned 23 on Wednesday, is on the way to Manningesque.

“Trust me, he works 10 hours a day doing his own mastering,” says Cutcliffe. “I don’t know anyone I’ve ever cared about. … He was every bit the worker that Peyton and Eli were their whole profession.

“I think he’s really starting to understand what they expect or what they want to do offensively, and it helps him to be successful in this transition.”

“He knows exactly what’s in front of him. I like the fact that he’s very positive about the intensity of meetings with new staff and the conversation about accountability. He’s very good about it.”

Cutcliffe broke Jones’ accuracy and stamina and fearlessness as a rookie, and sat down with him in February for a comprehensive constructive-critical review.

There are three main areas of improvement:

Ball safety. Pocket movement. Arm angle.

Former Duke quarterback Anthony Boone has been working diligently on Jones’ 18 tackles and 11 tackles and pocket moves.

“Anthony Boone is the most successful quarterback in Duke football history,” said Cutcliffe, “and Anthony is not 6-5.

“Pocket movement is different than pocket existence. Daniel has great pocket presence. He’s tough, he’s brave, he keeps his eyes down. But one of the things you need to learn in pocket is to stay away from what you feel and go further into what’s safe in the pocket. Don’t move away from what you don’t really see, you know, the guy on the edge. Drop the ball, it’s just a reflex. ”

Cutcliffe teaches his quarterbacks a pre-snap read and a post-snap alarm.

“Pocket mobility is about one second max,” he said. “It’s very subtle, and sometimes more athletic guys, they want to escape. Another thing is, when you’re running the ball as a quarterback in the NFL, stop running behind. Some of his funbles are damaged, or fixed, with good runs. “

Cutcliffe impressed Jones that navigating the violent NFL pocket meant he was seeking a stroke.

“It’s about raising the ball, keeping it going, and tightening your movement a little bit,” says Cutcliffe. “You have to do it naturally, but everyone has to work on it. He’s very good at doing that.”

Jones has always embraced a leadership role at Duke and will be comfortable stepping further into that role this season.

“I know when talking to Eli, I think Daniel is a very special person who cares about other people and cares about football,” Cutcliffe said. “I understand that Eli saw the same qualities. You are not a leader unless you are respected. I think he has the respect of all his peers. “

I asked Cutcliffe about the awkward period at the start of the 2019 season, when both Manning and Jones agreed that the quarterback change was on the horizon.

“It’s not embarrassing to me. It’s been painful to have a close relationship with both the number ’em and the’ cutcliffe ‘. “I’m not surprised, Eli wasn’t good, but the process was awesome, and Daniel honored Eli a lot in the process. In that kind of setting, it can happen as usual. “

Jones is not immune to the big footsteps of Eli Manning.

“That’s one of the things I love about Daniel, and I believe it’s the best way to be a quarterback in that kind of setting – and Ely does the same thing – they never worry about what other people think of their work,” Cutcliffe said. “They’re so focused on their own work quality that they don’t have time for it.”

If he is a Danny Boy as a rookie, he is expected to be a Danny Man in 2020. Maybe one day Danny Mann too.