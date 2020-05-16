The girls who make up Africa’s first private space satellite

They are part of a group of high school girls from Cape Town, South Africa, who have designed and built payloads for a satellite that orbits the poles of the Earth that scan the surface of Africa.
Once in space, the satellite collects data on agriculture and food security on the continent.
Using the transmitted data, “we can try to identify and assess the problems that Africa is facing in the future,” explained Bull, a Pelican Park High School student.
“Where our food grows, we can plant more trees and vegetation and how we can monitor remote areas,” she said. “We have a lot of wildfires and floods, but we don’t always get out in time.”
Information received twice a day goes toward disaster prevention.
It is part of a project by the South African Meta Economic Development Organization (Meadow), which is working with Morehead State University in the US.
First ambitious
Satellite engineers from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology are training girls (14 in total) in an effort to promote more African women into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).
If the launch was successful, it would make Meadow the first privately owned company in Africa to build a satellite and orbit it.
“We hope to receive a good signal, which will enable us to receive reliable data,” declared the enthusiastic Mngqengqiswa of Philippi High School. “We have experienced some serious floods and droughts in South Africa and this has affected farmers very badly.”
“It caused our economy to fall … This is a way of looking at how we can boost our economy,” the young Mngqengqiswa said.
Inspiring girls
In the early experiments, the girls launched programming and small cricket satellites using high-altitude atmospheric balloons, eventually helping to configure satellite payloads.
Small format satellites are low-cost ways to quickly collect data on the planet. The tests done so far have included thermal imaging data that can be interpreted for early flood or drought detection.
“This is a new field for us [in Africa] But I think we can make positive changes to our economy with that, ”said Mngkengkiswa.
Ultimately, the project is expected to include girls from Namibia, Malawi, Kenya and Rwanda.
Mngqengqiswa comes from a single parent home. Her mother was a domestic worker. By becoming a space engineer or astronaut, the teenager hopes to make her mother proud.
“Finding a place and looking at the Earth’s atmosphere is not something many black Africans can do, or have the opportunity to see,” says Mngqengqiswa.
The school student is right; In half a century of space travel, no black African has traveled to outer space. “I want to see these things for myself,” Mngqengqiswa said, “and I want to experience these things.”
Her companion, Bull, agrees: “I don’t want to show up to our girls. We don’t have to sit around or restrict ourselves. Any profession is possible – even aerospace.”
