The girls who make up Africa’s first private space satellite

They are part of a group of high school girls from Cape Town, South Africa, who have designed and built payloads for a satellite that orbits the poles of the Earth that scan the surface of Africa.

Once in space, the satellite collects data on agriculture and food security on the continent.

Using the transmitted data, “we can try to identify and assess the problems that Africa is facing in the future,” explained Bull, a Pelican Park High School student.

“Where our food grows, we can plant more trees and vegetation and how we can monitor remote areas,” she said. “We have a lot of wildfires and floods, but we don’t always get out in time.”