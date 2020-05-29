The governor of Hawaii is expected to extend the detention of passengers last June

HONOLULU – Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Thursday that the state’s 14-day quarantine requirement will be expanded for travelers coming to the state beyond June 30.

The state mandated detention from March 26 to control the spread of coronavirus.

The governor said at a joint online press conference with four county mayors in the state that the extension would be announced later.

Ige said he was working with the mayors to lift a 14-day special detention requirement for people traveling between the Hawaiian Islands. The decision will be made in the next few days.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said he would look into measures to control the virus.

“I am ready to open up the necessary safeguards to prevent the spread of the islands,” Victorino said.

The pandemic has hit Hawaii’s economy, with what University of Hawaii economists call “the sharpest and deepest recession in the state’s modern history.”

Hawaii placed a home order in March to slow the spread of the virus and shut down dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and other businesses. The state then followed the Traveler detention, effectively halting the influx of visitors to the state’s largest industry, tourism. Unemployment hit 22.3 percent in April.

The number of arrivals to Hawaii fell to 4,564 last month compared to 856,250 in April 2019, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. This is a 99.5% decrease.

The Hawaii University Economic Research Organization estimates in a new report that the state’s gross domestic product will shrink by 11.1% this calendar year, as commuter spending will fall by 65%. The estimate is that tourists will begin returning to the islands by the end of July.

A more pessimistic forecast, based on the return of tourists to the end of September, predicted a 12.9% decline in GDP this year and a 73.5% decrease in visitor spending.

The state is also experiencing a sharp decline in tax revenues.

The Council on Revenue, which estimates tax revenues for the governor and legislature on Thursday, predicts general fund tax revenues will fall 7% in the fiscal year ending June 30. It expects a 12% drop in the next fiscal year.

Council member Jack Suerhoud, University of Hawaii professor emeritus, said there was much uncertainty in this assessment. It is unknown when state leaders will go to lift the quarantine requirement.

“The problem is that we are now in the business of assessing what viral science is going to do and what the politicians are doing. This is why it is so insane, ”Souderhoud said in the conference’s online broadcast.

The council last issued its Stay-at-Home Order and Traveler Quarantine on March 11 before it went into effect. At the time, the council estimated that general fund tax revenues would increase by 3.8% in the current fiscal year and would fall flat in the next fiscal year.

Hawaii law requires policymakers to take into account the council’s expectations when it comes to drafting state budgets and allocating funds. Its seven members are appointed by the Governor, the Speaker of the House and the Senate President.