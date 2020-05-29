Tom Brady predicted, but Placico Burress got the last laugh.

After scoring three touchdowns in the undefeated regular season and scoring an NFL-record 589 points, are the New England Patriots going to hold just 17 points against the Giants in Super Bowl XLII?

The over-confident Brody could not hide his disbelief after hearing Burroughs’ 23-17 upset at The Post in the days leading up to the game: “Are we going to score only 17 points? As well. “

Of course, Burress is wrong. The Patriots didn’t make 17 saves. He gave them a lot of credit.

The Burrows touchdown catch with 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter lifted the 12-point-underdog Giants to a spectacular 17-14 victory and halted the bid for the NFL’s first 19-0 season.

“This is the greatest achievement in the history of this franchise,” owner John Mara said in the early hours of February 3, 2008, in Glendale, Ariz. “Without question.”

Brody had three Super Bowl rings at the time and he won three more before leaving New England in the offseason, but this was the moment to crowned the best team in the Super Bowl Era.

Instead, Burress betrayed Ellis Hobbs with a slant-and-go route and backpedal to the end zone corner to settle under Eli Manning’s floating 13-yard pass. Winning points have only been scored a few times in the last minute of the Super Bowl, yet the touchdown is overshadowed when reflected.

Leave it to one of the greatest plays in NFL history.

On the third and 5 of the previous 12-play, 83-yard winning drive, Manning pocketed around. The three linemen pulled Manning’s jersey, but the quarterback fell on a sack and went to his right and began a prayer in the middle of the field to tighten David Tyree.

“Nobody brought me down,” Manning said. “I tried to stay small.”

By doing so, Manning came up big.

Tyree did his part, Rodney Harrison out-jumping and pinning the ball over his helmet. Tyree landed on his back to complete the 35-yard effort, trying to keep the ball loose with Harrison’s arm wrapped around his shoulder.

“Until I saw it on TV with my eyes,” Tyree said, “I didn’t realize the magnitude of the catch and how great it was.”

Manning has won the first of his two Super Bowl MVP awards, but a young Justin Tuck – who has not yet been a starter in his Ring of Honor-cemented career – could make a fair claim. Tuck recorded two bases and forced fumbles, which boasted the Big Blue tradition by hitting Brody with nine quarterback hits and five baskets.

“When I open my mouth I’m essaying,” it put a little pressure on them.

Defensive co-captain Antonio Pierce has beaten the drum against doubts all season, creating their mentality against us after the Giants start 0-2.

At the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at the Dallas Cowboys and at the Green Bay Packers – the rally cry was loud with every playoff win in a row – the Giants became the first team to win 11 straight home games in a single season.

The Giants held a 10-7 lead until the Brady Go-Forward Touchdown Pass with 2:42 left in the third quarter.

Michael Strahan, in his last game before retiring, said, “17-14!” And asks team members to repeat it.

“One touchdown and we’re world champions,” Strahan said of the offense before they took the field. “Believe and it happens.”

The undesirable Manning strengthened his confidence in the huddle: “We’re going to get down and score.”

One prize – a game-sealing interception on the play of Samuel before “The Helmet Catch” – was the only mistake the Patriots had in season.

And the Giants only needed openings.

“We shocked the world, but not ourselves.”