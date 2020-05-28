‘The High Note’ review: Tracy Ellis takes a page from Ross Mom’s playbook

Then The “Fifty Shades” trilogy , Dakota Johnson showcases a more shiny new shade as Maggie, an assistant to Ross’ superstar Grace Davis. Grace, who introduced zipping from Maui by private jet, faces an upper-class problem as her manager (Ice Cube) pushes her to the Las Vegas residency, which pushes Grace into a creative purge.

Maggie, a longtime fan with insights into the music biz that is finally described, is looking forward to becoming a producer and topping the Org chart. In particular, she gently encourages Grace to preserve her artistic integrity by asking, “When there are no more surprises, who am I doing?”

In her rare time, Maggie meets the talented singer David (Kelvin Harrison Jr., who has a big year with “Waves” and “Loose”), and is involved in his career. She races in between “Working Girl” -a quality – juggling production and grunting, against all odds – complicated by the chemistry she and David have.

“The High Note” uses a pretty classical story and songbook in which the scene of the music industry is not far from “A Star Is Born.” L.A. The same goes for positions and glamor.