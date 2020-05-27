The late U.N. Britain proposes a November 2021 date for the climate summit

The United Nations Climate Conference, which was postponed from November this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, was proposed by Britain in November 2021, a letter from the Reuters Cabinet Office showed.

The two-week summit – the largest ever held in Britain – is expected to trigger fresh pledges from hundreds of world leaders to comply with the Paris Agreement on climate change and take action to prevent catastrophic global warming.

The government proposed to re-schedule the meeting, known as COP-26, from November 1-12, 2021, according to a letter to the UN from the Cabinet Office that Reuters had seen.

“We are working with our international and delivery partners to accept the new dates after the COP26 has been postponed.

The letter does not state that rescheduling means the withdrawal of the United Nations Climate Summit (COP-27) to be held in Africa at the end of 2021.

Any decision on the new date will ultimately depend on the UN’s climate agency, which will meet Thursday to discuss Britain’s proposal.

The Glasgow summit is expected to be the deadline for nearly 200 countries to announce new, more ambitious emissions pledges under the Paris Agreement.

The current pledges of nations track the world for global warming levels, much more than what scientists say is “safe” – a course toward more severe droughts, sea level rise, desertification and mass extinction of species.

However, some investors, diplomats and campaigners say the postponement of the summit will buy governments time to prepare for emissions reduction plans and link climate targets to stimulus packages to restore their virus-damaged economies.