‘The Lovebirds’ need more shot by Kumail Nanjiani and shot commentary from Isa Ray

Netflix Has released a video Kumail Namjiani and Issa Rae were given a shot-by-shot rundown of a scene from their new rom-com over the weekend, which debuted on the streaming giant on Friday.

Due to the ongoing pandemic – the couple have personally shared their (un) open backstage ideas from their homes – but that hasn’t stopped them from getting engaged.

In “The Lovebirds”, Ray and Nanzia are cast as a couple. The two actors broke up about a scene from the film where their characters were held hostage.

“We shot this on a stage in hell,” Ray said dead.