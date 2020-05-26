‘The Match II’ is the most watched golf telecast in cable television history

It reached 6.3 million viewers between 5:45 and 6 p.m. ET.

Record audiences await the success of Woods and Manning after a rain-soaked match that raised 20 million for coronavirus support operations.

The winning pair faced the final challenge of Mickelson and Brady for a shot at Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

With the sport still standing in many parts of the world, fans seem to be desperate for a taste of competitive action.

Sunday viewership surpasses end of hit dockeries’ The Last Dance ‘It describes the life and career of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

ESPN has announced the last two episodes of an average rating of 5.6 million single-day viewers on ESPN and ESPN2.

There was no shortage of star appeal over the weekend with golf and NFL legends including guest commentator and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley as well as professional golfer Justin Thomas.

The two have come together with their own share of trash-talk, which creates a competitive edge to operations.

‘Something So Special’

Former world No. 1 Thomas has succeeded with his on-course punditry, but has admitted he is ready to play himself.

“I’m still trying to find out how fun it was yesterday,” he wrote Instagram . “It is an honor to be involved in such a special work.

“All the money raised (20 million !!!), 4 absolute legends in their games, incredible platform, incredible production team based on amazing weather conditions.

“Although it’s fun to comment on, I’ll be ready for another few weeks and get it done myself!”

The PGA Tour has been postponed for two months amid the pandemic, but will reopen on June 11 behind closed doors in Texas, USA.

