The moment Pete Alonso knew he could break the rookie HR record

When it hit Pete Alonso, August 18. He had a shot at history, becoming the rookie of the game’s all-time leading home run hitter.

“I think it’s really set after Kansas City is 40th, where it’s like, ‘Holy, I’ve got this chance.’ He recalls on SNY’s “The Cookie Club” Metz podcast On Wednesday.

As Alonso wanted the record – on September 28, when he went deep for the 53rd time, the Yankees slugger broke Aaron Judge’s 52-set record in 2017 – he refused to look for a long ball. The Mets are still in the wild-card race.

“If there’s one guy in a second, I try and hit the base and move him,” he said. “I can’t try homers. I want to be a good hitter first. I think those two are the exact opposite of chasing personal praise and chasing a playoff berth. [things]. This is an interesting conflict, because one is very, very personal and the other is very team-related. For me, I try my best to be a great team player.

“I had to stay within myself to get a chance to hit 52 and 53.”

Alonso hit his 50th on Sept. 20, but only one in the next six games. He agreed. Prior to that weekend’s series against the Braves, Alonso spent extra time studying their pitchers, up to 90 minutes per night, though he had seen them several times this season.

“It’s very impressive because you can’t even tell him off the field that he’s trying to make history,” Dominic Smith said on the podcast. “I think it’s going to make him great and that’s why people are attracted to him. He’s a great guy and that whole run was awesome. I enjoyed it from the first home run to the end.”