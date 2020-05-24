The Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie takes shots at the NBA’s playoff rematch

Spencer Dinwiddie made his presence felt again on Twitter.

The Brooklyn Nets Guard on Saturday tweeted some criticism of the NBA re-start and playoff plan as the league is trying to finish the season closed from mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the league confirmed that Disney World – specifically ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex, which has several courts inside the Milkhouse gym – will be the lone area for the start of the season. The games, which aim to re-launch at the end of July, are without fans.

Different postseason scenarios, including the 16-team playoff tournament, were also discussed – the top eight teams from each conference would return for the season finale and be crowned NBA champion.

That scenario particularly caught the attention of Dinwiddie, who placed the risk issue in financial terms.

“If we go straight to the 16 teams in the playoffs, will those teams pay more for the risk and take the revenues this year after Corona and China?” Dinwiddie tweeted, Who is active on social media.

Needless to say, his tweet received responses from Twitterverse, but Dinwiddie had more answers when he was ready.

– Responding to a fan who wrote on Twitter, Dinwiddie was talking about this return issue only about money, tweeting: “What about big business? I am a small business, it is a machine of a big business.

– In response to another Twitter question, Dinwiddie took a shot at the owners, claiming that the players had lost some of their leverage in discussions about wanting to play again.

“Yes, team owners are running a master class in media manipulation.”

This is not the first time 27-year-old Dinwiddie has been talking about the economics of basketball. He has many entrepreneurial interests and is looking to get fans involved in these endeavors.

On May 15, Dinwiddie was a GoFundMe Page 2625.8 is the equivalent of $ 24,632,600, with the goal of increasing bitcoins. Fans will take the minimum wage to play for any team they choose, if that number is met. If it is not, then most likely, the money he collects will be donated to charity.

In the autumn, Dinwiddie wanted to cash in on his current three-year, $ 35 million deal by allowing fans to buy bonds on their current earnings. The league has mixed that idea, but is currently reviewing the tokenizing of the Dinwiddie deal. It is unclear whether this new idea violates the collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and Player Union.

Dinwiddie, who is under contract with the Nets next year, may quit next summer and become a free agent.