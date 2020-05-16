The number of sick NVPD officers is falling to a pandemic pre-eminence

The number of New York City police officers calling in sick fell to a pandemic Friday.

As of Friday, 1,157 uniformed members of the NYPD were ill. That’s 3.2% of the department’s workforce – comparable to levels before Coronavirus destroyed the Big Apple.

Like other civil servants, the police were also infected, with 19.8% of the officers – a total of 7,155 policemen – in a serious health crisis in April, the NYPD said.

So far, 5,552 NVPD members have tested positive for the virus, with 5,302 recovered, the department said in its daily coronavirus briefing.

A total of 42 members of the service died of the virus.

Police have been examining social distance guidelines and visited more than 14 bars and restaurants, supermarkets, public places and personal care facilities during the 24 hours beginning Thursday at 8am.

At the time, the police issued two social distances and one arrest for obstructing government administration

Mayor de Blasio announced Friday that police will no longer make arrests or issue tickets if people violate the guidelines for wearing masks in public. The decision has come The NYPD faces criticism Despite allegations of racial bias in its coronavirus-related policing.

“The NYPD does not take enforcement action for failing to wear face masks unless there is a serious risk to the public,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily press conference.