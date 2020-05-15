The NYC Board of Elections is a mess, new audit claims

The City Board of Elections is mired in “widespread abuse” and lax record-keeping that jeopardizes its ability to hold accurate and fair elections, a new report released Thursday by city comptroller Scott Stringer claims.

Audit examining election agency holding 2019 elections

The majority failed to calculate one or more items needed from the poll sites.

Sample poll sites were not staffed and prepared. Staff shortages were found at 19 of the 25 sample poll sites.

Failing to provide the required bilingual interpreters in some places.

The sample poll fails to provide workers with proper training and access to records to show they are eligible under state law.

Of the 30 sample polls, 21 are not available to New Yorkers with disabilities or to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Stringer urged the BOE to review the records of each borough office since the 2019 election to find the missing records.

He called on the agency to expand its efforts to hire poll workers and commentators, make polling places accessible to all New Yorkers, and look at poll books and ballot scanners to ensure activity during the election.

“There is nothing more sacred in our democracy than voting. To protect the franchise, New York City must be a conduit for clean and fair elections, ”said Stringer.

“Our investigation has found evidence of abuse in the New York City Board of Elections, which includes locksmith recordkeeping, broken machines, staff shortages, shortage of bilingual interpreters and polling places that are not accessible to people with limited mobility,” Stringer said.

“These failures are unacceptable – they chip in on the security mechanisms that New Yorkers need to encourage them to vote and reassure them that their ballots are safe and accounted for,” he said.

“My message to the BOE is simple: Do your thing. The BOE must immediately review its policies and stop the recklessness we uncover without undermining our democratic process. “

During the coronavirus pandemic, the electoral board was on fire for removing Upper East Side Assemblywoman Rebecca Seiright from the ballot.

The Election Board refused to address the criticism.

“The Board declined to comment because of our efforts and focus on preparing for and holding the preliminary elections to be held on June 23, 2020 at this time of national crisis,” said BOE spokeswoman Valerie Vazquez.

Election officials have been trying their hand to hold elections in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters will have the opportunity to vote by mail and in person for the June 23 primary election.