The NYC doctor worked 14 days straight to save lives

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Margarita Oakes worked 14 days straight, 12 hours a day, so she could save as many lives as possible.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I don’t think I can see anything like this [again], ”Oaks, 37, a critical care pulmonologist at Lex Hill Hospital, told The Post.

“You’re running into the unknown.”

A New Yorker Oaks resident in Queens slammed the COVID-19 pandemic through the emergency department and left its debris in an intensive care unit, where patients struggled for weeks or months to survive.

“It’s crazy. I mean, I don’t know what this thing is,” Oakes explained.

“Patients just turn up, you know, you hear rapid responses everywhere, you hear cold blues, and you know, nobody knows. It’s not like a known virus.”

During some precious hours when Oaks is not working, she “triage over the phone” with friends and family members who are infected with the virus at home.

“It is not part of the unmet need. You know, somebody came up to me and I have to do what I can, ”Oakes said of the work.

“I have a certain skill, and it has suddenly become very useful. If I can, I should kind of help,” she went on.

“You don’t see this as work. You have to do what you have to do to help a person… people should not die from coronavirus, whatever it is. “

Oakes said she has wanted to become a doctor since childhood and found her niche in critical care.

“People always say you can make a difference as a doctor, which you do, but I think in pulmonary critical care, it’s really life or death,” Oakes said.

“When you really save someone, really save someone.”





Her support system at home – her husband, mother, and three-year-old son – continues to live on, but she is still worried about bringing the virus home.

“My child obviously doesn’t see me very much, so he runs to the mummy every time, but when the mummy comes through the door, you know that I changed the scrubs before I left the hospital … he can’t come because my mother has to take a shower immediately,” Oakes said.

“It’s hard for a baby to be born, you know, even after a shower,” says Oakes, who resorted to wearing the N95 mask when she was at home.

“My biggest fear is that I’m bringing this thing home. It was like an impossible burden in my mind. “

At the moment, she is “hoping for the best” when she wears masks and uses “exceptional showers and soaps.”

