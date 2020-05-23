The official said there was an American on board the plane that crashed in Pakistan

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with local authorities,” the official said. “All of our staff in Pakistan and here in the United States are working tirelessly to provide consular assistance.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of all those affected. Without respect for privacy, we have nothing to add at this time.”

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed on Friday In the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, according to Health Minister Azra Fazal. The flight from Lahore had a total of 99 passengers and crew. PAI CEO Air Vice Marshal Arshad Malik told reporters in Karachi on Friday that no aircraft had hit the buildings and no one was killed. The plane landed in the alley, he said.

At least 76 bodies have been recovered from the wreckage, the Sindh Health Department said in a statement.