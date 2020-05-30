The Ozarks tested positive for Partier Lake Coronavirus

May 23, 2020, Celebrate Revelers Memorial Day weekend at Osage Beach, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, USA. Twitter / Lawlor 50 by REUTERS

One of the revelers at the wild, catch-on-video pool parties at Ozarks Lake over Memorial Day weekend revealed Friday that they tested positive for coronavirus.

Partier is already sick when he or she joins the socially distant but fun, authorities said – and may spread the virus to others who are there.

“The case arrived here on Saturday and developed the illness on Sunday, so there may be infections during the illness and the visit,” The Camden County Health Department said in a press release.

Authorities have released a timeline of the infected Partier’s activity to help identify the people associated with them.

An unidentified man living in nearby Boone County defied state social distance orders to commit their misconduct A bar called Backwater Jacks – They stayed from 1 to 5 in the afternoon. On the day of Saturday.

Partier spent some time at the waterfront restaurant and live music venue Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool To 9 o’clock at night

On Sunday, the carousel dined at the Buffalo Wild Wings before returning to the Shady Gators – leaving at 7 p.m.

Officials said Camden County did not report new cases of COVID-19 this week.