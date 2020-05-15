The Players Union wants MLB to release financial records as it tries to start the season

Advocates for the Baseball Players’ Union have asked Major League Baseball to submit financial documents detailing the industry’s finances, a person familiar with the request told the Associated Press. The man spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, as neither side announced the move.

Baseball owners on Monday approved a proposal to begin the Coronavirus-Delay Season with a regular-season schedule of 82 games starting July 4th. Owners have gone so far as to propose basing players’ salaries on a 50-50 revenue split, which the union says is a salary cap, and the framework players never accept.

The type of financial disclosure sought by the union during the entire collective bargaining negotiations is the most common, playing for many months or even years beyond the limited negotiated time now available.

“There are so many ways to hide money,” Cincinnati pitcher Trevor Bauer said in a video posted Wednesday on Twitter.

Bauer said owners could lower ticket prices and at the same time charge more for parking garages they control through various organizations that benefit the club.

Describing himself as a little mild-hearted, he took a shot at the 29-year-old baseball commissioner.

“If Rob Manfred had to trust my salary to market the game to make more money for the game, I’d get out of it,” Bauer said. “Let me market the game and we all make more money.”

The teams gave a presentation to the union on Tuesday, which included a dire financial forecast but no official proposal.

Management fears that players will be paid their salaries if regular-season games are played and the postseason canceled due to a second wave of new coronaviruses. Players do not take salaries when MLB receives most of its national broadcast revenue in the postseason.

Players are waiting to receive detailed medical and testing protocols from MLB. Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Blake Snell, who doesn’t want to get sick, says he won’t take the mound this year if his salary is cut further.

“I don’t divide income. I want it all, ”the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner said in a Twitch stream on Wednesday. “Bro, you have to understand, because you’re like: బ్ర Bro, play for the love of the game. Man, what’s your fault bro? Money should not be a thing. Number bro, I’m risking my life. ’It must be 100% a thing.

The 27-year-old left-hander, Snell accepted $ 50 million in March 2019, a $ 3 million signing bonus for a five-year deal, a $ 1 million salary last year and $ 7 million this season.

As part of a March 26 agreement between the Major League Baseball and Players’ Association, Snell is promoting 6 286,500 for the first 60 days of this season until May 24, but no more in 2020 if the games aren’t played. The agreement calls for players to receive prorated shares of salary when the season begins; Snell will get $ 43,210 each day of the schedule.

Teams say they lose money if they play games in empty ballparks. 40% of Manfred’s income is related to gate and gate.

“If I’m going to play, I have to be at the signing money to make money,” Snell said. “I don’t want to get half of what I pay because the season has been halved. All this is above the 33% cut of the existing half, so I’m really like 25%. On top of that, it’s taxable. “Oh, yes, it will be – it will be in my body forever.”