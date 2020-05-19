World

The prime minister has resigned for months after Lesotho accused him of murdering his estranged wife

In a televised speech Tuesday morning, Tabane said it was time to retire “from the great theater, take a vacation from the public office.”

The official resignation comes after 80-year-old Tabane repeatedly said he would retire.

Tabane’s former wife, Lipolelo, The gunmen were shot and killed shortly before the inauguration of the Prime Minister of a small African country. The couple separated and divorced before her death.
His current wife, The Messiah Tabane, Was charged with murder and granted bail.
Even the country police Tried to charge The prime minister with the murder of Tabane, but his lawyers have argued that he should be granted immunity against prosecution.

Both the prime minister and his wife have not spoken publicly about the allegations, but the small mountain state has been buzzing with scandal for months.

Tabane on Tuesday accused his resignation against rival politicians seeking political gain. And continue to argue that his The departure is voluntary.
The 80-year-old PM of Lesotho is no longer & # 39; Powerful & # 39; And plans to step down

“When I volunteered in January of this year to retire on or before July 31, I did so with all integrity because of my complete belief and belief that there was a season for everything; a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a plant to pick them up.” Time, ”he said, quoting the book.

He will be replaced by Finance Minister Moketsi Mazzoro on Wednesday.

