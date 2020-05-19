The prime minister has resigned for months after Lesotho accused him of murdering his estranged wife

In a televised speech Tuesday morning, Tabane said it was time to retire “from the great theater, take a vacation from the public office.”
The official resignation comes after 80-year-old Tabane repeatedly said he would retire.
Both the prime minister and his wife have not spoken publicly about the allegations, but the small mountain state has been buzzing with scandal for months.
“When I volunteered in January of this year to retire on or before July 31, I did so with all integrity because of my complete belief and belief that there was a season for everything; a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a plant to pick them up.” Time, ”he said, quoting the book.
He will be replaced by Finance Minister Moketsi Mazzoro on Wednesday.
