The Reds have split Trevor Bauer MLB over coronavirus talks

MLB’s proposal to start the 2020 season is widely known at this time – and Trevor Bauer sees it as a big problem.

“I don’t think any of this is going to be made public, that’s the most important thing for me,” said the Reds pitcher, who speaks publicly “Tiki and Tierney” On Thursday. “I don’t see the full proposal. You didn’t want to negotiate. It is the owners and players who are on the right side of the owners. “

Bauer – who called the league’s plan – and its proposed revenue share – one of the first players to talk about it. Race pitcher Blake Snell is a bit annoyed to say, “It’s not worth it,” if the extra season cuts are required to play a season reduced by the coronavirus pandemic.

A March agreement between MLB and their union says players believe they will be paid if they play games without fans. Owners want to revisit it because games without fans and lost revenue make the situation impossible for them.

“We have already agreed to take prorated amounts of wages. . ”

While the money is a big part of the negotiations, the health of the brief season participants is probably bigger, and it’s beyond the players.

“There are a lot of people who make a season possible,” Bauer said. “Coaches, [staff], The Front Office is in danger of demographics of that age group. The longer we stay there, the more they will pick up something. That is dangerous. This is dangerous. “

Despite all the problems that stand in the way of baseball this summer, Bauer sees the game return in some form by mid-July.

“One hundred percent,” he said. “I am very confident that baseball will be in place this season. Owners and players have a long history of finding common ground. It is currently debating what form it will take and how long it will take to return.”