The reopening of New York schools must be the first priority, not the later thought

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Play koi about starting public schools In the fall. Whatever steps are necessary to get the children back to class by September, without letting him control the situation.

The simple fact is that most adults cannot return to their work until schools reopen. You cannot leave children under 10 by themselves.

The Heck and Summer Camps start in Connecticut next month. Most of New York should be just as safe.

Schools reopened this week in France, not far behind in Europe. This makes sense: In some of the things we know about coronavirus, it threatens the elderly – children are less threatened and do not transmit the bug.

Yes, new concern centers on children infected with coronavirus infected with inflammatory syndrome like Kawasaki. But in the months before the fall, the world will learn a lot more about it; This does not excuse the whole stall.

Old teachers An understandable concern. But some remote learning will certainly continue, especially for immune-compromising children: unions can negotiate on behalf of those members, giving them some right to work from home – with a clear, fair mediation process to resolve disputes.

Unions must agree to the work ethic that remote instructors actually dictate: that is, trade-offs may be in addition to clear social-distance guidelines.

Remote teaching also helps to address the shortage of teachers in the fields of math and science. Unless the government says schools will reopen in September – and it says no sooner.

Doing so would give his advisory panel at least three months to look at it and give districts time to re-start smoothly.

Nothing needs to be set in stone yet, but nothing sends a better message than announcing that most children will be back at school in September.