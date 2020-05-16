The ‘Roborace’ car enters the street track in Marrakech

The Autonomous Car Revolution The new Robot Race Car Series 2017 is going on.

The Autonomous Car Revolution

The Autonomous Car Revolution

The Autonomous Car Revolution According to Roborace, the battery-powered prototype can reach speeds of 215 mph (350 kph).

The Autonomous Car Revolution The “Roborace” series is set to debut in 2017, and 10 autonomous cars will compete on the same track.

The Autonomous Car Revolution The car successfully navigated the track at Formula E’s Marrakech Iprix in November. The all-electric race series Euprix hosts robot races on the weekends.

The Autonomous Car Revolution The car was developed by a small team of engineers and computer scientists. “We have a wide variety of sensors with this car,” Sergei Maligin, Arboristic Intelligence Developer of Roberos, told CNN. “First there are laser measurements – light-based, so we have information about 3D objects around us.”

The Autonomous Car Revolution “We have cameras, radars, ultrasonics to get information about other vehicles and base stations,” Maligin continues. “We also have accurate positioning systems and optical speed sensors.”

The Autonomous Car Revolution “To get this information inside (the car), process it, and get valuable insight into what’s going on around us, it requires a lot of computing power,” Maligin explained. The raw data is interpreted by algorithms, which tell the car where the walls are and what other cars are on the road.

The Autonomous Car Revolution The robotics engineer, Matas Simonovicius, says that each wheel is powered individually, providing greater stability and security.

“A motor drives a wheel,” Simonovicius told CNN. “This way you can do torque vectoring – you can better control the power to the wheels, how it runs and the performance. It’s a lot more advanced than traditional stability control ABS.”

The Autonomous Car Revolution Isn’t a driverless car a good idea?

“I think so, yes,” said Simonavicius. “What’s the biggest cause of accidents at the moment? It’s human error.”

The Autonomous Car Revolution “That’s why we want to get this car into a controlled environment where you can not hurt anyone and prove that it works,” Simonovicius argues.

