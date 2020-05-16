The ‘Roborace’ car enters the street track in Marrakech

The new Robot Race Car Series 2017 is going on.
According to Roborace, the battery-powered prototype can reach speeds of 215 mph (350 kph).
The “Roborace” series is set to debut in 2017, and 10 autonomous cars will compete on the same track.
The car successfully navigated the track at Formula E’s Marrakech Iprix in November. The all-electric race series Euprix hosts robot races on the weekends.
The car was developed by a small team of engineers and computer scientists. “We have a wide variety of sensors with this car,” Sergei Maligin, Arboristic Intelligence Developer of Roberos, told CNN. “First there are laser measurements – light-based, so we have information about 3D objects around us.”
“We have cameras, radars, ultrasonics to get information about other vehicles and base stations,” Maligin continues. “We also have accurate positioning systems and optical speed sensors.”
“To get this information inside (the car), process it, and get valuable insight into what’s going on around us, it requires a lot of computing power,” Maligin explained. The raw data is interpreted by algorithms, which tell the car where the walls are and what other cars are on the road.
The robotics engineer, Matas Simonovicius, says that each wheel is powered individually, providing greater stability and security.
“A motor drives a wheel,” Simonovicius told CNN. “This way you can do torque vectoring – you can better control the power to the wheels, how it runs and the performance. It’s a lot more advanced than traditional stability control ABS.”
Isn’t a driverless car a good idea?
“I think so, yes,” said Simonavicius. “What’s the biggest cause of accidents at the moment? It’s human error.”
“That’s why we want to get this car into a controlled environment where you can not hurt anyone and prove that it works,” Simonovicius argues.
“We’re trying to change the public’s perception of it, so they see it in the races and see that it’s safe and do all these good things.”
