WASHINGTON – A source familiar with the investigation told Fox News on Sunday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was fired last Friday by President Trump, has ordered a staff member to make personal mistakes such as walking his dog, making dinner reservations and holding a dry cleaning.

However, Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs and Senate Foreign Relations Committees have already, through open letters, requested records of any open inspector-general matters dealing with the Secretary’s Office. The Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump fired Inspector General Steve Linick Friday night, in a letter to Congress stating that he no longer trusts the Obama administration’s designated Foreign Ministry IG and has overseen reports that have criticized Trump’s policies since Trump took office. Pompey has recommended Trump’s firing, a State Department official told Fox News on Saturday.

However, the move quickly angered Democrats, with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Elliott Engel, D-N.Y., Suggesting that Trump remove Lynch from retaliation.

“These shootings are a brutal act of trying to protect the Secretary of State from the accountability of one of his most trusted supporters,” Engel said in a statement this weekend. “I have learned that the Office of the Inspector General has begun an investigation of Secretary Pompeo. Mr. Linik’s firing amid such an investigation strongly indicates that this is an illegal act of retaliation.”

Pompeo is a political recruiter working as an NBC News Staff Assistant, an employee accused of running his errands. Reported.

Linick’s dismissal has continued to make many changes among the government’s inspector general. The most notable of these is the April firing of Inspector General Michael Atkinson for the intelligence community for his role in the whistleblower complaint that led to the Ukraine investigation – and Trump’s subsequent indictment.

Former career foreign service officer Stephen Accord, who has close ties to Vice President Pence, will be replaced by Linick, a Trump administration official told the Associated Press.