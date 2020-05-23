The stars of Lionel Messi and La Liga are set to start playing again early next month

“The resumption of major professional sporting events will begin and most importantly La Liga will be allowed from the week of June 8,” Sanchez said in a televised speech to the nation.
La Liga was suspended on March 12 after being sent into custody by Real Madrid the same day after a positive test for coronavirus by one of the Sporting Club’s basketball players.
Messi’s Barcelona arch-rival Real has a two-point lead, with 11 rounds remaining, and responded to the news with its talisman tweet.
League President Xavier Tebas welcomed the lifting of the sanctions, saying that the return to action on Friday, June 12 was an opportunity for the teams.
“We are very pleased with the decision, which is the result of the great efforts of the clubs, the players, the technicians … the CSD (National Sports Council) and the agents involved,” he posted on Twitter.
“But we cannot lower our guard. It is important to follow health regulations and ensure the pandemic does not return.”
Fits behind closed doors
With time limited, and the top Champions League and Europa League commitments, this means teams playing midweek and weekends.
All matches are behind closed doors, and players test for coronavirus the day before the games and take their temperatures before they are allowed to enter the stadium.
Earlier this week, La Liga teams were able to expand teams of up to 10 players in training sessions and began working individually on the training ground from May 4.
The German Bundesliga will be the first of the major European leagues to be reopened last weekend, with the English Premier League and Italy’s Serie A reopening at a later date.
Everyone is facing financial pressures to start the competition again, with Tebas saying the cancellation of the Spanish season would cost its clubs a billion dollars in lost revenue.
Spain’s second-flight Segunda division has also moved forward to reopen. Five unnamed players in the first two categories tested positive for Kovid-19 earlier this month, although they were asymptomatic and in the final stages of the disease.
