The stars of Lionel Messi and La Liga are set to start playing again early next month

“The resumption of major professional sporting events will begin and most importantly La Liga will be allowed from the week of June 8,” Sanchez said in a televised speech to the nation.

La Liga was suspended on March 12 after being sent into custody by Real Madrid the same day after a positive test for coronavirus by one of the Sporting Club’s basketball players.

Messi’s Barcelona arch-rival Real has a two-point lead, with 11 rounds remaining, and responded to the news with its talisman tweet.

League President Xavier Tebas welcomed the lifting of the sanctions, saying that the return to action on Friday, June 12 was an opportunity for the teams.