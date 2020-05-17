The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mail-in ballots between coronaviruses

The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a plan to allow voters who fear coronavirus to use mail-in ballots for the November election.

The court was late Friday Stay granted Citing concerns about coronavirus being caught in polling places, it overturned a lower court order that temporarily lifted mail-in voting restrictions so residents could vote by mail. According to the Dallas Morning News.

Republican State Attorney General Ken Paxton spearheaded the effort to stop the mail-in voting initiative and petitioned the Supreme Court for a stay.

The High Court’s order halts the distribution of mail-in ballots to those who fear being infected by voting individually, at least until Paxton’s appeal is heard later this week.

“I am pleased that the Texas Supreme Court today has confirmed that my office can continue to investigate voter fraud and provide guidance on mail-in ballots,” Paxton said in a statement.

Paxton’s appeal will be heard Wednesday.

Two lower courts have previously upheld the mail-in attempt.

Under state law, Texas allows residents over the age of 65 to vote by mail, as well as disabled voters, military service members and residents who are out of town for the election.

Democratic leaders in the state have chastised state officials for trying to force voters to harm them.

“I was very shocked, obviously, by the state of Texas, and in these circumstances, when so many people are suffering, they are fighting tooth and nail to try to make grandmothers. [who are] Go to age 64 and vote in person, ”Democratic Party Attorney Chad Dunn told the paper.

“No more surprises.”

Supporters of the mail-in movement are making a legal argument that the risk of catching the coronavirus should be considered a disability under the law.

“This democratization is an attempt by Paxton and the rest of the Republican Party to make people choose between exercising their right to vote and exercising their right to life.