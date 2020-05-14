The Uber deal to acquire GrubHub may get sympathy with the DOJ, sources say

If Uber and Grub agree to merge, they may have an easier time with regulators in Washington than with local authorities in New York – but that’s not a big deal.

Antitrust officials at the Justice Department have not yet been contacted about the possibility of getting permission to acquire ride-hailing giant Grubb, sources close to the situation told The Post. The Billion 6 billion tie-up creates food-distribution colossus that controls more than half of the nationwide market.

The merger talks fell for the first time last year, before Coronavirus came to America, improving the restaurant business and making it even more urgent for food-delivery services in some key markets.

“The deal is dead,” a source on the negotiations told The Post.

Now, the fact that companies are looking to merge amid rising demand could put them in a predicament with US authorities.

US Rep. David Cecilin (D-RI), who chairs the House Antitrust Subcommittee on the tech sector, called Uber’s proposed deal a “new low in pestilence.” Meanwhile, the New York City Council this week limited the 20 percent delivery fee to the bill for state-mandated emergencies.

However, an insider said that the DOJ’s antitrust enforcers may be sympathetic before at least one crucial moment: restaurants have long been concerned that food-delivery apps like Uber Eats and GrubHub have banned prices on their platforms. The source close to the DOJ is not considered a merger-related issue by the DOJ.

According to a source close to the Feds, Uber and Grubb impose similar price restrictions on restaurants, whether they merge.

Similarly, the head of the DOJ’s Antitrust Enforcement, Makan Delraheim, has publicly banned the so-called “behavioral remedies” that seek to regulate corporate behavior rather than forced withdrawals.

Despite a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court a month ago, it alleges that fees from food-delivery apps are driving up menu prices at restaurants across the board. In fact, the broader question of whether delivery apps will increase costs for consumers could return to haunt Uber and GrubHub in any federal investigation, experts said.

In New York City, Uber’s share of the food-delivery business with the acquisition of GrubHub will increase from 17 percent to nearly 80 percent, according to analytics firm Second Measure.

According to Wedbush Securities, nationwide, US companies hold 55 percent of the business, while Doordarshan is at 35 percent.

DOJ reviews city-wide US companies’ market share, and figures from other major cities are similar: they own 70 percent in Boston, 65 percent in Miami and 50 percent. Chicago.

“There is a lot of rest on the market definition,” said Herbert Hoenkamp, ​​a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, specializing in antitrust issues. An important question is whether Uber Eats, Grub and Door Dash take competitors seriously.

“If the government decides that the market is limited to these three major players, the deal is in trouble,” said Hovenkamp, ​​adding, “The optics of this merger are not good because we rely heavily on the food we deliver,” the pandemic.

A DOJ spokesman declined to comment.