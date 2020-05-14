“The pandemic has already had a great impact on people’s mental health,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adanam Ghebreyesas said in a news release Thursday.

During the pandemic, 47% of health care workers in Canada reported the need for psychological support; 50% of health care workers in the People’s Republic of China reported depression; And 42% of health care workers in Pakistan reported moderate mental distress and 26% severe psychological distress, according to a new UN policy brief released on Thursday.

In Italy and Spain, parents reported that 77% of children suffered from concentration problems during the pandemic; 39% had volatility and irritability; 38% were nervous; And in a nutshell, 31% of feelings of loneliness.

Similarly, a study of young people with a history of mental health needs living in the United Kingdom reported that 32% of the pandemic worsened their mental health.