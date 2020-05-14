The UN says the mental health impact of the coronavirus pandemic is “already very concerning.”

“The pandemic has already had a great impact on people’s mental health,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adanam Ghebreyesas said in a news release Thursday.
During the pandemic, 47% of health care workers in Canada reported the need for psychological support; 50% of health care workers in the People’s Republic of China reported depression; And 42% of health care workers in Pakistan reported moderate mental distress and 26% severe psychological distress, according to a new UN policy brief released on Thursday.
In Italy and Spain, parents reported that 77% of children suffered from concentration problems during the pandemic; 39% had volatility and irritability; 38% were nervous; And in a nutshell, 31% of feelings of loneliness.
Similarly, a study of young people with a history of mental health needs living in the United Kingdom reported that 32% of the pandemic worsened their mental health.
Overall, national surveys conducted this year show that nearly half – 45% of people in the United States – reported suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Social loneliness, the fear of epidemics, and the loss of family members are all caused by loss of income and often by employment,” says Tedros.
“It is now clear that mental health needs must be considered for our response and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Tedros.
“It is the collective responsibility of governments and civil society in cooperation with the entire United Nations system. Failure to seriously consider the psychological well-being of the people can lead to long-term social and economic costs to society.”
Short emergency mental health services and psychosocial support are widely called for.
It recommends investing in remotely accessible mental health interventions, ensuring continuous care for serious mental health conditions, and, among other recommendations, making sure that mental health is part of universal health coverage.
Leave a Comment