The US warship again challenges China’s South China Sea claims

Last month, the US Navy flew warships twice to challenge China’s claims to Paracel and Spratly Islands and to do another such operation near Paracels in March.
“On May 28 (local time), USS Mastin (DDG89) asserted naval rights and freedoms in the Paracel Islands in accordance with international law,” Lt. Anthony Junko, a spokesman for the 7th Fleet of the US Navy, said in a statement.
“By conducting this operation, the United States has proven that these waters are not beyond what China legally claims to be its territorial waters,” the statement said.
A U.S. Navy official said he had traveled to the islands about 12 nautical miles from Musty Woody Island and Pyramid Rock. China operates an airfield on Woody Island and has landed strategic bomber aircraft in the past.
The Pentagon recently disclosed that it had conducted “unsafe and professional maneuvers in international waters” near a Chinese ship Mustin on April 14 at the time of the incident, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn said.
The US has long claimed that the Paracel Islands were claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan, and that Beijing militarized the islands of the South China Sea through military hardware deployments and military facilities.
The US military has recently accused China of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to gain military and economic advantage in the region.
