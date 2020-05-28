The US warship again challenges China’s South China Sea claims

Last month, the US Navy flew warships twice to challenge China’s claims to Paracel and Spratly Islands and to do another such operation near Paracels in March.

Increased operational tempo amid tensions between Washington and Beijing, China’s Communist Party is responsible for efforts to gain greater control over Hong Kong and the coronavirus.

“On May 28 (local time), USS Mastin (DDG89) asserted naval rights and freedoms in the Paracel Islands in accordance with international law,” Lt. Anthony Junko, a spokesman for the 7th Fleet of the US Navy, said in a statement.

“By conducting this operation, the United States has proven that these waters are not beyond what China legally claims to be its territorial waters,” the statement said.