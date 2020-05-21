The video shows the cheerleader being bitten by the copperhead snake

A Texas cheerleader unwittingly seized the moment she was bitten on foot by a copperhead snake.

Paris Montgomery was preparing to practice her cheerleading movements in the backyard of her home in Huffman last week when she suddenly felt pain in her foot. Fox 26 Houston reported.

“I stumble on my trampoline, I always tumblr video, I make a video, and then I take off my shoes, I step on a snake and it bites me,” he told the Paris network.

The teen did not realize that she had an amazing video until she was in the hospital for her swollen foot – her mother thought it was from a spider bite or bee sting.

“When we were trying to tell the doctor what had happened, she said, ‘I have a video of the phone and we zoomed in and saw it was a snake bite,'” said mother Tracy Montgomery. “Even when she sees it, there’s no way a snake will bite me and I don’t know the number, and I like it. It’s on video.”

Recording shows Paris removing her sneakers near her trampoline, copperhead lungs and her right foot.

“I can’t believe it,” Paris said.

Four doses of anti-poisoning were received and well underway by IV at Paris Hospital.

Copperhead snakes are commonly found in Texas. Although they are more likely to bite, their venom is rarely lethal to humans.